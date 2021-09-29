Find Out Where to Score This Eye-Catching Throne Chair

In Shop the Room , we take the dreamiest pics and make it easy for you to recreate the look through shoppable ideas.

​How to get the 'gram:​ Few trends have been more pervasive in recent seasons than the rattan trend, and this striking throne chair makes it clear why the beachy material has been making so many waves. Rattan instantly evokes breezy island vibes, and as you can see here, it's the perfect textural complement to the clean lines and streamlined silhouettes of mid-century pieces—another major trend of late.