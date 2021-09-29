Find Out Where to Score This Eye-Catching Throne Chair

By Kelly Weimert September 29, 2021
Corner of bedroom with wood mid-century sideboard, rattan throne chair, green table lamp, and 70s botanical curtains
credit: Sanford Creative

In Shop the Room, we take the dreamiest pics and make it easy for you to recreate the look through shoppable ideas.

Who:​ Dusty and Julia Wheeler, founders of Gunn and Swain

Where:​ San Diego, California

How to get the 'gram:​ Few trends have been more pervasive in recent seasons than the rattan trend, and this striking throne chair makes it clear why the beachy material has been making so many waves. Rattan instantly evokes breezy island vibes, and as you can see here, it's the perfect textural complement to the clean lines and streamlined silhouettes of mid-century pieces—another major trend of late.

Shop the Room

Jute Boucle Rug
WEST ELM

Jute Boucle Rug

$45.00+

Tate Walnut Slatted Bench
CRATE & BARREL

Tate Walnut Slatted Bench

$549.00

Swedish Floral Cream Blackout Curtain
SOCIETY6

Swedish Floral Cream Blackout Curtain

$79.99

Country Mom City Mom Palm Tree Photo Print
ETSY

Country Mom City Mom Palm Tree Photo Print

$20.00+

Gordy Green Ribbed Ceramic Table Lamp
LAMPS PLUS

Gordy Green Ribbed Ceramic Table Lamp

$109.99

Midcentury 9-Drawer Dresser
WEST ELM

Midcentury 9-Drawer Dresser

$1,749.00

Bamboo Throne Chair
SHADES OF LIGHT

Bamboo Throne Chair

$255.00

