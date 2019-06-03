16 Pieces of Bohemian Home Decor to Inspire Your Eclectic Side

Bohemian decor is about embracing all that is laidback, whimsical, and a bit eclectic. Blending bold colors, layered textures, and natural fibers and plants, well-decorated boho rooms may share a certain aesthetic, but are always completely unique in their own right.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Bohemian interior design and clothing originated in the '60s and '70s — stemming from the hippie look — but it has seriously maintained its cool factor through the present. The decor style features colorful, patterned, organic-feeling materials to make for a vibrant, artistic, relaxed, and happiness-inducing look. And with such a wide variety of options within the style, it's the perfect look to go for if you're really wanting to personalize your space. Keep it simple with neutrals and sparse furniture to master the boho minimalism look. Lean into a more DIY feel with fringed accessories, twine tassels, wooden beads, and macramé wall hangings. Or, combine subtle tones with bolder patterns for a blend of the two.

From small and special accessories to larger furniture pieces that will last a lifetime, here are 16 little nuggets of decor inspiration to help you answer the question: "How can I turn my house into the ultimate boho haven?"

16 Bohemian Home Decor Ideas

1. Rev up the rustic.

Carved from sustainable mango wood, this boho-style masterpiece makes the perfect focal point for your bedroom. The natural and lightly aged look of the wood welcomes a rustic feeling that is warm and casual — ideal for bedroom decor.

2. Accent every room in the house.

Bring boho into every single room — even the bathroom. This gorgeous abstract rug is far more unique than 99.9% of bath mats out there. The cotton shag is both a key feature of boho decor and makes for a seriously comfortable post-shower resting spot.

Advertisement

3. Keep it casual.

We love poufs because they instantly add a relaxed feel to your space. Each one of these handmade beauties is slightly unique, making this an extra special product. The Henty Pouf will soften and cozy up any harsher pieces in your decor.

4. Macramé all the way.

The mango wood mixed with the macramé knotted strands create a shelf that doubles as a piece of art. Place this cutie anywhere you would hang a painting or traditional shelf for added personality and convenience.

5. Mix in modern.

This top-rated console adds a boho-modern touch that certainly won't go unnoticed. Fill this unique storage unit with ceramics, knick-knacks, and all your favorite books for a personalized feel. The clean white color looks equally good with other neutrals as it does with a bolder color palette.

Advertisement

6. When in doubt, go for a shag rug.

Shag rugs are a go-to for bohemian decor. If you're not feeling all the color, opt for a more simplistic, neutral version. Bonus: Shag rugs are one of the most comfortable carpet styles you can find.

7. Wall hangings are the best form of art.

Wall hangings make for the ultimate bohemian art piece. This dusty pink, orange, and ivory hanging remains neutral while still adding a touch of color to your space. From oversize tapestries to macramé yarn hangings, the boho wall art options are seriously endless.

8. You can't go wrong with woven materials.

Available in black or this natural bamboo tone, World Market's affordable pendant is rustic and simultaneously elegant. Pop this shade up in your entryway, kitchen, dining room, or anywhere in between.

Advertisement

9. Rattan is always right.

Rattan has been on trend for quite some time now, and it only seems to be getting more and more popular. Use this hanging shelf to display your most beautiful beauty products or bedside staples.

10. Incorporate black and white.

This bench features rich wood, hand-tufted details, and a subtle silver-finished nailhead trim for a pop of glam. While bright colors are a core aspect of bohemian style, they look even better with a little black and white chilling them out.

11. Add some vintage flair.

Get ready for the day in serious style with this dreamy, vintage-inspired vanity. With ample storage and a built-in mirror, this compact beauty still manages to only take up a small portion of the room. If you're loving the look of this vanity but are on the hunt for something a little different, be sure to check out Urban Outfitters' entire Marte collection.

Advertisement

12. Opt for unique pieces.

Suitable for either indoor or outdoor use, this hanging chair will add a special touch to any space. Incorporate this neutral beige, or go for the black, gray, or green versions. It's also very durable and safe, combining steel hanging rings and a supportive 100% cotton weave.

13. Accessories are everything.

It's hard to forget the importance of accessorizing when there are throw pillows ​this​ beautiful. These Italian-made, ultra-warm, wool pillows will keep you feeling cozy and looking cool.

14. Natural materials are always a good idea.

Jute rope and acacia wood make for a pretty dynamic duo. This gorgeous piece of furniture combines a natural feel with a sleek and polished structure. The detailing of the handcrafted weave makes it all the more special.

Advertisement

15. Pick out some pottery.

It's hard to ever have enough pottery. This trio of stoneware vases can be placed everywhere from your dining table to your kitchen island, and would look equally great as singular pieces on your side table, coffee table, or bathroom vanity.

16. Embrace color.

At the end of the day, it's all about having fun with your design. Add warm colors, cool colors, and everything in between. Rugs are a perfect way to do this, since there are truly endless options of vintage and vintage-inspired printed rugs that will have you drooling.