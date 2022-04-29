11 Inspiring Backyard Fire Pit Ideas

There is nothing better when the weather starts to warm up ever so slightly than enjoying an evening under the stars. And whether you have a patio, deck, or just a patch of grass, adding a backyard fire pit to your outdoor space is an endlessly great idea. Whether it's for some much needed solo time or to gather around with family and friends, it's an excellent addition to your home when you want to amplify your outdoor living. We've been seeing so many inspiring outdoor fire pit ideas, we just needed to share some of our faves stat. Introducing 11 of the best fire pits we've seen lately.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. A pretty patio space is transformed into a super stylish outdoor room with the addition of this white brick fire pit by Grow Landscape. We love how it is installed just outside the home and feels somewhat sheltered, so can be enjoyed year round, no matter how low the temperature gets.

2. Prefer a more rectangular fire pit? This is definitely not a typical design, and we are loving it. For midcentury modern fans or anyone into adding something striking to their backyard, this oh-so-cool steel fire pit handcrafted in Arizona by Modfire has our vote.

Advertisement

3. While this gorgeous fire pit area is giving us those California laid back feelings, it's actually in London. Designed by Simon Orchard, we are swooning over the square fire pit, the wood deck, and all that surrounding greenery. Hoping for an invite.

Advertisement

4. Why go with just a fire pit when you can have a water feature too? We're getting major zen vibes from this stunning little spot featuring a design by Solus UK. It feels just right for a daily meditation practice, especially with those river rocks in the center of the fire.

Advertisement

5. Can a gas fire pit be elegant? We think this design by Becki Owens proves that it most certainly can. This well-appointed patio setting has ample room for guests to enjoy warming up fireside year round. If you're considering a remodel to your back patio, this space is definitely one to pin to your mood board. The hand cast concrete fire pit is also by Solus Decor UK Ltd.

Advertisement

6. Dining al fresco never looked so good. Picture yourself throwing a fab dinner party in the English countryside with an outdoor fireplace like this one from Pingewood to keep all your guests warm and happy all night long. What a cozy and welcoming living space.

Advertisement

7. This magical setting by Eugene Gilligan Design feels like a secret garden for the chic set. We're picturing ourselves roasting marshmallows over this contemporary fire ring and making sumptuous s'mores. Having a wood-burning fire pit gives it a bit of that camping feel. While we love the bench featured here, we would add a few Adirondack chairs to get even closer to the fire.

Advertisement

8. As if this view could get any better, this cozy fire pit centerpiece set upon pretty pavers looks outwards over a postcard setting. A custom-built pit and patio area by Mutual Materials feels like a dream spot to enjoy morning coffee or an evening cocktail.

Advertisement

9. With its natural setting, this budget-friendly stone fire pit area reminds us of summer camp sing alongs. Luke Landscape nailed this gorgeous ground fire pit that we are one hundred percent certain will only get more beautiful with time. As they say on their feed, this fire pit + retaining wall = a great combo. It's kind of like a sunken fire pit, and we're here for it.

10. Maybe it's the stunning sunset, or maybe it's that stunning oval fire pit by Lumacast that's making us want to go white with our outdoor decor. It's probably all of the above, but we are loving how this all comes together. If your home decor style leans towards contemporary, you'll love this modern fire pit. Just add a couple of chairs, some side tables, and a sofa and your set is complete!

11. With chairs from IKEA Australia, crushed quartz gravel underfoot, and lush surroundings, this simple fire pit nook designed by Bonnie Stacey and landscaped by Bruce Landscapes checks off all the boxes . What a perfect seating area to hang out while sharing a bottle of wine with your favorite friends.

​For more fire pit designs and DIY projects for your backyard, check out:​