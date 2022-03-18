Jazz Up Your Springtime Evenings With a Fire Pit Setup

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

If unwinding outdoors was a sport, the backyard fire pit would be the (expertly styled) stadium, complete with comfy seating, cozy throws, and glowy lighting.

Advertisement

To pull off this outdoor hangout spot, just look to Walmart for all the lounge-worthy essentials. Whether you're looking to create a fire pit area from scratch or level up your current situation, the springtime fire pit is about to become your favorite outdoor gathering place.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

Is it even a BBQ without s'mores? This ceramic tile fire pit table has enough space that it doubles as a perch for all the trimmings.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

For even more of a spread (you never know when you'll need a full cheese board), add a structural end table in a cool concrete finish to host a full array of beverages and eats.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

Pull up a classic Adirondack chair for a true fire-pit experience. With a cute throw pillow and a cozy blanket, they make a sturdy but comfy spot ideal for sitting for hours.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

Speaking of cozy blankets, this rustic striped number adds a traditional look for the full campfire moment.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

Take the ambience to the next level with bronze lanterns for another layer of glow, and you're officially ready to kick back and relax.

Also pictured: