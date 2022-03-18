Jazz Up Your Springtime Evenings With a Fire Pit Setup

If unwinding outdoors was a sport, the backyard fire pit would be the (expertly styled) stadium, complete with comfy seating, cozy throws, and glowy lighting.
To pull off this outdoor hangout spot, just look to Walmart for all the lounge-worthy essentials. Whether you're looking to create a fire pit area from scratch or level up your current situation, the springtime fire pit is about to become your favorite outdoor gathering place.
Is it even a BBQ without s'mores? This ceramic tile fire pit table has enough space that it doubles as a perch for all the trimmings.
Safavieh Athena Accent Table, $140.91
For even more of a spread (you never know when you'll need a full cheese board), add a structural end table in a cool concrete finish to host a full array of beverages and eats.
Pull up a classic Adirondack chair for a true fire-pit experience. With a cute throw pillow and a cozy blanket, they make a sturdy but comfy spot ideal for sitting for hours.
DII Rugby Stripe Throw with Fringe, $45.99
Speaking of cozy blankets, this rustic striped number adds a traditional look for the full campfire moment.
Better Homes & Gardens Metal Lantern, $12.87
Take the ambience to the next level with bronze lanterns for another layer of glow, and you're officially ready to kick back and relax.
Also pictured:
- Enamelware Collection Serving Pan, $19.28
- Manor Park Outdoor Patio End Table, $119
- My Texas House Tufted Cotton Throw, $24.96
- Coghlan's Roasting Fork, Set of 4, $9.78
- Better Homes & Gardens Round Seagrass Baskets, Set of 2, $42.10
- XinDshop Moscow Mule Mug, $27.40
- ZUCCOR Stainless Steel Serving Tray, $39.95