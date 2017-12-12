25 Inspiring Stamped Concrete Patio Ideas and Designs

When you hear the words "concrete patio," you probably picture a no-muss, no-fuss, boring old slab of light-gray stone, but a stamped concrete patio is a different story. Quickly becoming one of the most popular types of hardscape material, stamped concrete lets you pull off a high-end look without the high-end cost. Additionally, it's durable, free of cracks for weeds to grow through, and it's surprisingly customizable.

Do you need a little more convincing? Check out these 25 gorgeous stamped concrete patio design ideas for a little inspiration for your own outdoor living space.

General Cost Guide

Before you start looking at patio designs, it's a good idea to gauge the stamped concrete costs so you can determine whether this project fits your budget.

For professional installation, you can typically expect to spend anywhere from $2,700 to $6,200. Although the cost of the project will depend on the square footage, it ultimately comes down to the design intricacy. A single-toned design will cost a lot less than a two-toned design with custom hand-carved features. If you choose to go the professional installation route, you can expect that much of the cost will go toward labor. Installing a stamped concrete patio is fairly intricate, and it's estimated that you'll pay your contractors about $1,120 to $3,060 for their work.

Although it is generally not recommended for homeowners to complete this project themselves because concrete can be quite unwieldy, you can expect to spend about $1,000 on materials if you do a DIY installation.

If you're comparing costs to traditional concrete patios (which are about $1,600 to $4,300), stamped concrete patios are typically more expensive because the colored concrete designs take more skill and labor to complete. You'll not only need to decide ahead of time what colors and designs you would like (therefore adding more back and forth with the contractor) but you'll also have to wait on the company to procure the stamps and to go through the staining/washout process. All of this adds time and extra money to the project, especially when you compare it to a traditional poured concrete patio.

Pros and Cons of Stamped Concrete

Like any other feature you're adding onto your home, stamped concrete patios have their pros and cons. Compare and contrast these as you make plans for your new backyard patio.

Pros:

​Stamped concrete is extremely customizable.​ Whether you want a patio to resemble cobblestones, flagstone, or slate, you can tint the color of concrete and shape it to look like the patio of your dreams.



​It's easier to install than concrete pavers.​ Because pavers need to be individually set, they are a lot more labor intensive to install than a stamped concrete patio, which is all one piece.



​Stamped concrete patios are simple to clean.​ All you need to keep the dirt away is a quick rinse and a scrub down with plain old dish soap.



​Grass or weeds won't pop up on a stamped concrete patio.​ Because it's all one large piece of concrete, grass or pesky weeds won't poke through on your stamped concrete patio.



​It's more affordable than brick or paver patios.​ Stamped concrete patios are all one piece, which means the installation is typically more cost-effective than individually setting bricks or pavers, and you can customize your stamped concrete patio to get the same look. It's a win-win situation.

Cons:

​Repairs can be tricky.​ Because it's one large piece of slab (as opposed to dozens of individual pavers), if there are any cracks or discoloration, it can be difficult for a professional to fix and therefore cost more money.



​It's not a DIY-friendly installation.​ Although patio installation can often be a do-it-yourself project, stamped concrete patios are one large piece, so you only have one chance to get it right. This is not ideal for a homeowner who needs some practice.



​Stamped concrete patios can get damaged in weather extremes.​ Cold, brutal winters can eventually cause a stamped concrete patio to crack or fade.



​You need to add sealant to a stamped concrete patio quite often.​ To maintain the durability, stamped concrete patios need to be sealed more often than a paver patio, which adds significant overall costs.



​You need to add an anti-skid formula.​ To protect everyone who walks on your patio, you'll need to add this safety measure so no one slips when it's wet.

25 Stamped Concrete Patio Ideas

1. Go with an English Yorkstone pattern.

Inspired by natural, fractured stone, this random interlocking design from Scofield gives us the impression that we're looking at painstakingly laid stone tiles. In reality, it's a stamped concrete pattern that's achieved with three imprinting tools. The tools create broken edges and rounded corners that give the appearance of authentic, hand-cut stone.

2. Mimic the texture of weathered wood.

Many stamped concrete specialists offer stamp patterns and concrete stains that mimic the grain and finish of natural wood. Wood-patterned stamping tools feature beveled edges that create the effect of individual wood planks, like this one from Decorative Concrete King.

3. Round the edge of your stamped concrete patio.

Although you can certainly pour regular concrete into any shape you like, you typically see it in a plain rectangle slab. The customization of stamped concrete may also make you want to play around with shape, like this patio with a rounded edge from HHI Patio Covers. An angular edge would be too harsh for this Southwest color motif, and the softer shape works perfectly.

4. Emulate a flagstone paver.

The experts at King Concrete's Design Impressions added a little rustic charm to this quaint backyard by incorporating decorative concrete to the overall patio design. Embossed to resemble randomly assorted flagstones, this stamped concrete style is easily one of our favorites.

5. Choose a slate tile look.

This patio from Salzano Concrete features stamped concrete that looks like slate tile. The natural-looking material adds a warm beauty and richness to this landscape design that is perfect for summer soirees. The variation in color means that when it comes to spills, you don't have to worry as much about stains, not to mention that stamped concrete is an easy-to-clean, low-maintenance material.

6. Add an old-world look with a cobblestone stamp.

There is something very old world about the look and feel of cobblestones. They immediately transport you to another place and time. While you might love the look, who wants to deal with the maintenance? Luckily, you can achieve the same aesthetic with stamped concrete, like this patio from Surecrete Design. Bonus: You'll never trip over a loose brick or have to repair a cracked stone.

7. Upgrade with a river stone look.

An oversized river stone concrete stamp gives this patio from Hinkle Hardscapes its modern style. There's a bit of a trade-off on the stone veneer that runs along the base of the fire pit and retaining wall, though. While it's definitely an aesthetically appealing addition, it is the kind of labor-intensive detailing that tends to drive up prices.

8. Add a sunken patio.

This expansive stamped concrete patio from The Unique Nest features a sunken area for the chiminea — perfect for cozy fall evenings in the backyard. To create the height difference, the professional installation team laid out the circular piece of the patio at ground level and then framed the rectangular piece to be slightly below the house's siding.

9. A border line keeps spaces separate yet cohesive.

A border line creates a dramatic contrast in what would otherwise be a fairly neutral patio. A center-ring fire pit and a separated small, square patio add more drama (and different entertaining zones) for this patio area by Garcia Landscapers.

10. Play with shape on your stamped concrete patio.

This stamped concrete patio features a multishape design — a rectangular piece closest to the house and a circular piece underneath the pergola for additional lounge chairs and planters. To differentiate the spaces, the designers at Degnan Design-Build-Remodel created a small, circular border that adds a little something extra to the space.

11. Dress up your in-ground pool deck.

If you're looking to upgrade your pool area, search no further than a stamped concrete patio, like this one from Triad Associates Inc. It'll cost less than a natural stone patio and give you a more luxurious design than a plain old concrete slab. Bonus: The maintenance on this patio will be much less than the maintenance on your actual pool.

12. Ditch the traditional gray concrete.

Who says concrete has to be gray? This light tan stamped concrete patio by Decorative Concrete Resurfacing gives a bright, breezy look to this backyard and adds major contrast to the green grass. Adding pigment to your stamped concrete patio can happen both while it is being mixed and after it has been poured depending on the shade and style you want.

13. Add some built-in seating.

A decorative brick half wall not only provides a built-in seating area for this patio created by Heartlands Building Company but it also complements the light brown stamped concrete design. A matching brick fire pit completes the look and blends seamlessly with the patio floor.

14. Go with a dramatic curve.

When you think of a patio, you probably think of a slab that's rectangular and straight, but this stamped concrete patio from Twin Falls Concrete has dramatic curves that really add a wow factor to the outdoor space. This freeform-shaped patio features two levels that cohesively make use of a slope in the backyard.

15. A circular stamped patio is built for gathering.

There's something about a circle that just clamors for people to gather around it. This inviting outdoor space from Degnan Design-Build-Remodel features a circular stamped concrete patio that is perfect for a fire pit, some Adirondack chairs, and a group of good friends.

16. Pair it with a pergola.

A pergola can pair with anything, but this combination of a light gray stamped concrete and a dark wood pergola makes for a picturesque outdoor space from Hamilton Park Home.

17. Get inspiration from natural elements.

If you love the look of stone but can't afford the price tag, stamped concrete is the next best thing. Heartlands Building Company mimics the look of a natural stone, like flagstone, travertine, or slate, when they add color to the cement. This stonelike patio has a swirly pattern that looks completely organic.

18. You can't go wrong with a herringbone pattern.

When it comes to a herringbone pattern, we're all in. This small backyard bricklike patio by Fuller Concrete packs a punch with a statement pattern, and best of all, there's no pulling weeds in between the "brick pavers" since it's all one piece of stamped concrete.

19. Go big and bold with shapes.

Bigger is bolder, and this patio by Mode Concrete demands to be seen. Even though the color of this stamped concrete patio is decidedly a neutral brown, the large, diamond-cut tiles really make it feel larger than life.

20. Let the patio be a neutral flooring.

If you're wanting more oomph than a plain gray concrete but don't want it to overpower the rest of the backyard, stamped concrete doesn't always have to be bold. This freeform patio from Rain and Pine features a subtle shade of gray and a lightly stamped pattern that's perfect for those who are wanting more neutral flooring.

21. Use a stamped concrete patio in an outdoor kitchen.

It's hard to steal the show when you have an outdoor kitchen, but this stonelike stamped concrete patio from Hinkle Hardscapes gives it a run for its money. Plus, it's easy to clean (using just a bit of soap and water) when you inevitably drop something from the grill.

22. Allow for natural elements in your patio design.

Landscaping and hardscaping are at their best when they're seamlessly blended together, like this stamped concrete patio from DiFelice Stamped Concrete and Masonry that has a circular cutout for the large backyard tree. A solid border accentuates the large cutout and leaves a space for mulch, flowers, or some potted plants.

23. Go with a bold, bronze border.

The caramel-bronze border on this freeform-shaped patio by Denver Concrete Inc. gives a warm glow to what would otherwise be a fairly straightforward patio with earth tones. The swirly black specs and the hand-cut large rectangular tiles bring the look together, giving a more glamorous look to this log cabin.

24. Consider a stamped concrete patio for your three-seasons room.

We would very much like to clutch a cup of coffee on this three-seasons stamped concrete patio by Degnan Design-Build-Remodel, which features a large, diamond-cut pattern and some nice stonelike movement. Because harsh winter weather can be tough on stamped concrete, a screened-in patio is the perfect solution for those who want this look but live in a chilly climate.

25. Add a fire feature.

While this slate stamped concrete patio from Envision Concrete looks chic enough on its own, add a modern glass fire feature and a concrete bench and you have the makings of a seriously enviable backyard.