10 Best Outdoor Gazebos of 2022

Whether you're looking to host the dinner party of the season or want a spot to sit and appreciate the natural beauty around you, gazebos make for a great investment for your backyard. You can easily level up the space with a single purchase that offers a touch of class and refinement to any backyard garden area that also doubles as an outdoor hangout spot.

If you're a homeowner or renter looking for ways to add value to your home, or you simply want an elegant spot to host gatherings, an outdoor gazebo could be perfect for you. We've rounded up some of the best deck gazebos for this summer season.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With tons of options to choose from, we narrowed down the top 10 list of outdoor gazebos by offering a variety of sizes, features, and price ranges so that you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for your backyard. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best outdoor gazebo:

​ Quality of material ​: Style is just one element of the overall appeal of a gazebo. Durability is key for ensuring you'll have a long-lasting installation in your backyard space. You want to find the perfect gazebo that can withstand seasonal changes and all kinds of weather.

​: Style is just one element of the overall appeal of a gazebo. Durability is key for ensuring you'll have a long-lasting installation in your backyard space. You want to find the perfect gazebo that can withstand seasonal changes and all kinds of weather. ​ Price ​: We also took budget into consideration, offering options for those looking for affordable options to those willing to splurge on a new and improved outside space.

​: We also took budget into consideration, offering options for those looking for affordable options to those willing to splurge on a new and improved outside space. ​ Features and inclusions ​: We reviewed what each gazebo has to offer and what sets each apart from the rest. From canopies to pergolas, gazebos come with their own set of luxury inclusions, including decor hooks, netting tracts, and more. We'll show you the ins and outs of every option, and help you to determine which best suits your needs and your space.

​: We reviewed what each gazebo has to offer and what sets each apart from the rest. From canopies to pergolas, gazebos come with their own set of luxury inclusions, including decor hooks, netting tracts, and more. We'll show you the ins and outs of every option, and help you to determine which best suits your needs and your space. ​Ease of construction:​ No gazebo is created equally, and this concept also applies to construction. We picked the gazebos that are the easiest to construct yourself, but also the most durable and aesthetically pleasing.

Top 10 Outdoor Gazebos

Best Outdoor Gazebos Compared

​Outdoor gazebos​ ​Price​ ​Type​ ​Size​ ​Shop Here​ ​Erommy outdoor double roof hardtop gazebo​ $999.99 Hardtop Gazebo 10 x 13 feet Shop Now ​ABCCANOPY 13'x13' Pop Up Gazebo​ $199.95 Pop-Up Gazebo 13 x 13 feet Shop Now ​Sojag W Dakota aluminum gazebo​ $1,524.59 Permanent 12 x 10 feet Shop Now ​Sunjoy Archwood Cedar Frame Gazebo​ $2,168 Hardtop 13 x 11 feet Shop Now ​ABCCANOPY Patio Gazebo 10 x 10​ $219 Pop-Up Gazebo 10 x 10 feet Shop Now ​Kozyard Alexander Hardtop Aluminum Permanent Gazebo​ $1,999.90 Hardtop 12 x 12 feet Shop Now ​COOS Bay COOL Spot 11’x11′ Pop-Up Gazebo Tent​ $199.99 Pop-up Gazebo 11 x 11 feet Shop Now ​Palram Martinique Gazebo​ $2,214.08 Permanent 14 x 10 feet Shop Now ​Outsunny 10 ft. x 10 ft. Aluminum Frame and Polycarbonate Hardtop Gazebo​ $817.99 Hardtop 10 x 10 feet Shop Now ​Hampton Bay Holden Outdoor Patio Hard Top Galvanized Steel Gazebo​ $1,199 Hardtop 10 x 10 feet Shop Now

Erommy Outdoor Double Roof Hardtop Gazebo

PROS CONS UV protection with mosquito netting and shades Installation requires three or more people Lightweight polycarbonate and steel construction Manual drilling and assembly required Waterproof Ground stakes included Sleek, minimalistic build

The Erommy Hardtop Gazebo features an unbeatable lightweight construction and attractive metal framework that perfectly suits any style of outdoor space. This patio canopy is also waterproof, so it's usable in any climate.

Setup is easy due to the lightweight polycarbonate and aluminum construction. You can also enjoy a quality-crafted netted material and sunshades that come equipped with the kit, offering additional UV protection. These tailored features make it the perfect option for those in sunny or humid conditions, giving you year-round enjoyment.

ABCCANOPY 13'x13' Pop Up Gazebo

PROS CONS 99.99% effective UV protection using proprietary silver lining technology Replacement parts sold separately Wind-resistant stake system included Thinned, limited insulation Up to one-year sales protection Affordable price point Removable, zippered mesh walls

This brand offers a pop-up gazebo, featuring wind-resistant staking systems and a proprietary anti-UV silver lining on the inside of the canopy, protecting you from 99.99% of UV sun damage. This option offers an incredibly easy DIY set-up process and can be assembled by a single person in a single minute — ideal for a soccer game or outdoor event.

The ABCCANOPY Pop Up Gazebo has a minimalist feel, featuring taupe awnings and a deep-colored frame. Beyond its sleek aesthetic, you can also enjoy the added bonus of a post-purchase warranty: It offers up to one year for the frame replacement and up to six months for any fabric replacement you'll need. This isn't common for portable gazebos or most outdoor furniture, so this is a unique feature.

The gazebo withstands it all, with the wind-resistant and weather-suitable stake and structural build for any inclement weather that might occur. Shoppers looking for a more affordable option should consider this pop-up gazebo.

Sojag W Dakota Aluminum Gazebo

PROS CONS Dual track curtain system included Dentable steel, not ideal for climates that experience hailstorms All-weather build Heavier than other models Powder-coated, rust and corrosion-resistant Easy, no-tool construction Fire-retardant in compliance with international safety standards

If you're looking for a permanent addition to your home, the Sojag aluminum gazebo is a sturdy and reliable choice that can help you to create a new space for relaxation in your backyard area. The galvanized steel and powder-coated assembly give you the adaptability that you need in your outdoor canopy, allowing it to stand tall in any weather. It features a unique dual-track system so you can put up the mosquito netting or privacy curtains.

The Soja W Dakota has a simple, no-tool assembly feature that allows homeowners to build this in mere minutes, which makes it the perfect gazebo for a weekend home improvement project. Others in similar dimensions require multiple people for proper assembly, as well as drilling and tools.

Plus, this canopy offers an element of style, with its dark ember-colored paneling. This may just be the best gazebo for anyone wanting to instantly elevate their backyard space, creating that 'extra outdoor room' of your dreams.

Sunjoy Archwood Cedar Frame Gazebo

PROS CONS Weather-resistant and suitable for all climates May not be suitable for certain residential property compliance requirements One-year warranty Requires multiple people to construct Dual-track adaptability Natural Cedar construction elements Large footprint and high, vaulted construction

The Sunjoy Archwood Gazebo features a streamlined, clean build that incorporates cedarwood into the frame structure. This pairs beautifully with the addition of its matte-black steel roof panels, giving your gazebo the all-weather, year-round durability you expect.

This model offers more options for personalization than others on our list, including a ceiling hook for a chandelier, lighting, or other accouterments of your choice. The build also comes equipped for use with multiple privacy curtains or netting, giving you a rail system to swap between the two in seconds. Just note that the mosquito netting and fabric aren't included in this kit. We recommend this extra purchase, though, as it's a worthwhile feature for UV and pest protection.

This gazebo comes with a one-year warranty, allowing you to fully experience the gazebo and determine if it suits the needs of your home. It makes for a solid addition to your outdoor living space, no matter the climate, thanks to its weather-safe construction and rust-resistant, powder-coated steel roof elements.

ABCCANOPY Patio Gazebo 10 x 10

PROS CONS Rip-Lock fabric cover Less wind-resistant than other models Accessible price point Less responsive customer service Discreet, slim build Deck-friendly Dual-tier and heat-protective Water-pooling resistance

This ABCCANOPY Patio Gazebo is an affordable gazebo for your yard. Ideal for small parties and gatherings, this canopy's footprint is large enough for six to eight people to comfortably enjoy.

The brand offers Rip-Lock fabric in its build, which is meant to last for years. It's also resistant to UV penetration and water pooling, making this a great choice for those in warmer, tropical, or stormy climates. Due to its dual-tier build, this gazebo stands strong against most windy conditions and the naturally-vented construction can reduce heat.

This gazebo is quick to assemble because of its lightweight build and slim-legged construction elements and can be supplemented with additional tie downs for stormier or windier climates. The construction features a lean, flexible steel frame and durable poles designed to adapt to the needs of your climate and offer discreet support for your canopy.

Kozyard Alexander Hardtop Aluminum Permanent Gazebo

PROS CONS All-weather friendly and snow suitable Gutter system requires additional service and cleaning year-round Dark aluminum hardtop Holes are pre-drilled which may cause confusion Dual track privacy technology Privacy netting and curtains included Thicker, sturdier legs for permanency Proprietary ventilation tech

Live in a cold, wintery climate but still want a gorgeous outdoor space to call your own? The Kozyard Alexander Hardtop Gazebo provides you with just that. This canopy offers solid structural pieces like aluminum legs and a thicker, sturdier, triangular design structure, which actively works to support your canopy in any weather condition.

This kit also features the perk of dual-track technology, giving you extra layers of privacy whenever you want a few hours away. The privacy curtains and netting are included, giving you everything you need to create your very own outdoor oasis.

The permanency of construction and gorgeous hard-metal top build make this the perfect gathering place for your next outdoor hangout. No matter how many people you plan to host, the water-resistant canopy will provide the perfect shelter and respite thanks to its proprietary ventilation technology and rain-resistant construction. With the Kozyard Alexander, you can stay comfortable beneath your garden gazebo during any season.

PROS CONS Up to UPF 50+ UV protection with Oxford fabric top Smaller overall footprint than other brands Included mesh zippered privacy curtains Not weatherproof Simple construction process with pushpin leg elements Portable Top air vent for cooling Wind-resistant support stakes included

The COOS Bay COOL Spot is great for those that want a 'gazebo on the go,' ideal for your next road trip, excursion, or even a day at the beach. The set-up process is straightforward and it comes with its own carry bag, making it easy to take along to your next sun-free spot. You'll also get additional sun protection because of the Oxford fabric top, which offers UPF 50+ UV protection. It's also flame-resistant for the ultimate safety and comfort.

Looking for additional relief from pests and heat? Enjoy zippered mesh walls for privacy and protected, clear airflow that can whisk the heat away in minutes. You'll also enjoy full visibility with this mesh design as opposed to other closely knit brands and can relax in comfort in any location with 360​°​ views.

With the COOS Cool Spot's simple, single-person construction process, you can take the fun with you anywhere you go. To assemble, simply slide the pushpin legs into place, secure the fabric top, and slide it up to a height that suits your needs. The brand also offers a one-year after-sale protection guarantee to ensure you walk away satisfied.

Palram Martinique Gazebo

PROS CONS Screw-free roofing system for anti-leak protection Pre-drilled holes and construction kit may cause difficulty Leak and rust-resistant glazing Requires multiple people to construct Built-in gutter funneling system Weather-resistant construction and design Relocatable Shatterproof panels to withstand wind

This permanent gazebo features a slim-top design and elevated, vaulted structure that makes it perfect for hot summer days and warmer climates. The build has a durable aluminum structure without a heavy-lift weight and is reinforced with an anthracite powder-coated finish, providing corrosion resistance. If you live in a rainier area, this pergola is the weather-resistant choice for you. The design is constructed to be able to funnel the liquid away with a low-maintenance gutter system.

The Palram Martinique Gazebo comes ready to construct with pre-drilled holes, panels, and all screws included. Simply follow the instructions with a partner and finish construction in under an hour. While this canopy is considered a permanent fixture, you'll be able to relocate and re-anchor it whenever needed, as it's incredibly easy to disassemble. If you're renting a home or you're planning to move soon, this is an easy-to-transport option.

Outsunny Aluminum Frame and Polycarbonate Hardtop Gazebo

PROS CONS Powder-coated, rust-resistant aluminum Not weather-resistant Water, fade, and UV resistant construction elements Comes in multiple boxes, will not come as a complete set Mesh curtains for insect resistance Ventilation Anchored feet for added stability Easy to assemble and hang curtains One-year warranty included

Featuring a sturdy frame and a polycarbonate hardtop canopy, this patio gazebo can help you out-sun the competition — giving you rejuvenating shade while still filtering the perfect amount of light in. The mesh curtains included are pest-resistant but promote airflow, giving you everything you need on a sunny summer day.

The pergola features water, fade, and UV-resistant curtains and paneling, providing respite from the hot summer sun. The 10 x 10 footprint is the perfect size for conservative environments, and can instantly add a pop of refinement to your patio area. This is the ideal option to consider if you're looking for a suitable gazebo for a smaller deck. It delivers the full pergola experience in just a fraction of the space compared to other brands.

Hampton Bay Holden Outdoor Patio Hard Top Galvanized Steel Gazebo

PROS CONS Rust-resistant, galvanized steel for longevity Dimensions state measured diameter rather than the internal footprint, which may equate to 8x8 Advanced vent technology Smaller square foot coverage area Connecting hook for lighting or decor options Zippered, insect-resistant netting included App-assisted construction process Sturdy and wind-resistant design

The Holden Gazebo by Hampton Bay is here to take you to a secluded corner of paradise — in the comfort of your own backyard. This gazebo is practical and built to last with a galvanized frame with rust-resistant treatment, offering the best possible outdoor experience. It also comes with insertable mosquito netting, keeping your canopy bug-free and lit beautifully with natural lighting.

Despite its sturdy construction, it's quite easy to put together and comes with an interactive app that you can rely on for simple tutorials. The galvanized steel frame makes for a lightweight carrying experience, giving you a backyard gazebo that can be put up in just a single afternoon. Get ready to transform your backyard space into the gathering spot of the summer!

Final Thoughts

Incorporating a gazebo into your outdoor space is a fantastic way to add instant value to your home and elevate the gathering experience for both yourself and your guests. Your gazebo will provide shelter for you to enjoy in any weather and can be a great source of love, laughter, and family memories over the years.

Community is at the heart of every canopy construction element, giving your patio or backyard space a more warm and welcoming feel. Whether you're looking to update your home prior to a move or you want to enhance your outdoor space, we recommend purchasing one of these best deck gazebos.

FAQs

What brand of outdoor gazebos is the best?

There are a variety of brands of outdoor gazebos. We recommend the brand options on this list due to their versatility, cost-to-quality ratio, and overall customer experiences and reviews. Top brands included on this list include Palram, COOS Bay, Hampton Bay, and Sunjoy.

What is the sturdiest outdoor gazebo?

The Kozyard Alexander Hardtop Gazebo is the sturdiest and most weather-resistant model in its class, with the ability to withstand several feet of snow and intense storms. The construction is built to be weather-resistant and protects the structure from damage incurred, such as rust or other forms of wear and tear.

How to choose an outdoor gazebo?

You should evaluate cost, weather resistance, quality of design, and dimensions when choosing the right outdoor gazebo for your space. You know your needs best and can use this information to find the perfect canopy for you.

What features to look out for in outdoor gazebos?

You should look for gazebos that offer weatherproof design elements, as well as pre-drilled, ready-to-construct designs for ease of construction. Be on the lookout for features, such as waterproof, pest-proof, and UV-resistant designs. These additions can help maximize your gazebo experience.