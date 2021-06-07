The Coolest Bear-Proof Coolers For Your Next Camping Trip

By Erin Lassner June 7, 2021
Summer has arrived and camping excursions have officially kicked into full gear. Let's be real — we all know the most important part of camping is having a top-notch food and drink supply. And while there are tons of coolers on the market, it's surprisingly difficult (and for obvious reasons, very crucial) to find ones that are certified bear-proof. With this in mind, we have rounded up our top picks below based on quality, price, and quite honestly, how cool they look (no pun intended).

1. Lifetime 55 Quart High-Performance Cooler, $88.97

Looking to get the best bang for your buck? This 55-quart cooler is where it's at.

2. Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, $299

Everything Yeti makes is effortlessly cool, and this is certainly no exception.

3. RTIC 54 Quart Ultra-Light Cooler, $179.99

The light weight of this cooler is unmatchable.

4. Monoprice Pure Outdoor 50 Liter Emperor Cooler, $119.99

The extra-thick walls create a cooler durable for even the wildest of adventures.

5. Ozark Trail 45 Quart High-Performance Rolling Thermocooler, $149.99

This model is ideal for long treks with its sturdy set of wheels.

6. Titan Deep Freeze 20 Quart Premium Ice Chest, $130

While we love the compact size of this cooler, it also comes in a 55-quart version, perfect for a big crew.

7. Lifetime 28 Quart Hard-Sided Cooler, $78

This smaller edition of the first cooler is just as bear-proof and sports the sweetest baby blue color.

