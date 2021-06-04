7 Snack Subscription Boxes Certain to Satisfy Any Craving

The days of only subscribing to magazines are over. In 2021, especially after the quarantine hit, it feels like you can subscribe to just about anything. And snack boxes are no exception. What's great is you can tailor them to your tastebuds. Looking for something specific like a candy, cocktail, or even a pickle? We've got you covered. And no worries if you want something a little broader — there are plenty of those out there as well.

Whether you're looking for a unique gift or just something to look forward to each month, check out our top picks below.

SnackMagic's service is unique in that it allows subscribers to individually curate each box. They have a sweet deal called "The Snack Drop" that offers a discounted rate on treats if you provide the brand with feedback on your picks. Bonus! For every box ordered, the brand donates a snack to a New York City healthcare worker, first responder, or essential worker.

For the best combination of widely popular and lesser-known Japanese snacks and teas, try Bokksu. Each assortment ties into that month's theme, with past boxes like "Spring Picnic" and "Traditional Flavors of Japan."

Looking to up your health food game? Enter NatureBox. Select from a mix of vegan, sugar-free, and protein-rich snacks that are just as tasty as they are nutritious.

Everyone knows a candy lover. Treat them (or yourself) to an assortment of sugary snacks — either mostly sweet or mostly sour, depending on individual preference. Candy with a side of candy doesn't sound too bad if you ask us!

Mouth is the perfect box for someone with a niche snack interest. Whether it be hot sauce, jerky, or pickles, Mouth provides a box full of just that.

Start small with cheese of the month, and work your way up to a full blown cheese board. With five options to choose from — including a mac and cheese of the month box (yes please!) — this selection is sure to satisfy even the biggest of cheese lovers.