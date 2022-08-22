The Best Pencil Cases on Amazon Perfect for Back-to-School Season

Whether you're working a 9 to 5 or in the full swing of shopping for back-to-school supplies, a pencil case is essential to keeping your go-to writing utensils organized. The perfect pick will be lightweight, durable, spacious, protective, and stylish. To help you find the best pencil case for you, we rounded up our top products to make note-taking, drawing, and journaling more fun and organized.

Best Overall

This pencil case is the go-to for students, journalers, and travelers. With its large capacity, you can fit a wide variety of school supplies in it, making it perfect for someone with a huge stash of pens. The Easthill pencil bag has multiple pockets, an easy zipper closure, and an expandable design. It also holds over 100 pens or pencils. Need we say more?

Best Budget

This budget-friendly, large-capacity pencil case can hold up to 50 pens. And since it's extra spacious, it can even hold clunkier school supplies like a calculator or ruler. It has a compartment in the middle for larger items and side pouches that can house more compact supplies, like sticky notes and tape. And the durable canvas material means this simple pencil case will be toting around your office supplies for years to come.

Best Hard Case

Are you always on the go? If so, a hard pencil bag can help you avoid breaking your office supplies. The hard shell lets you avoid any mishaps, even if your pencil case falls off of your desk. With built-in mesh pockets, you can easily use this high-quality Amazon pencil box to organize everything from erasers to scissors. Plus, this pencil case is shockproof, waterproof, and lightweight. Talk about the perfect back-to-school purchase.

Best 3-Ring

Sometimes you need a pencil case that will perfectly fit in your binder for an ultra-organized solution for school. This high-quality pencil bag lays flat, making it easy to see all of your office supplies every time you reach into your binder. With its durable canvas material, you can rest assured that your pouch will last the entire school year. Plus, the smooth glide zipper makes this Amazon pen case a must-have for busy on-to-go writers that want an easy-carrying solution.

Best for Kids

This pencil pouch is not only adorable but it's also machine washable, making it ideal for housing everything from pens and pencils to crayons and markers. Its lightweight design won't weigh down backpacks, even though the pencil bag itself is strong enough to keep the interior protected. Plus, it holds up to 60 pens and pencils, making it ideal for anyone with loads of writing accessories.

Best Large Capacity

If you need a lot of space, this large-capacity pencil pouch has you covered. The main compartment can fit up to 100 pencils, while the auxiliary compartments can fit everything from more pencils and erasers to calculators and scissors. This pencil case also goes beyond school supplies, as you can use it to house small necessary items like your phone or earbuds, making it perfect for travel, too.