The Best Pencil Cases on Amazon Perfect for Back-to-School Season

By Lucy Bedewi August 22, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Whether you're working a 9 to 5 or in the full swing of shopping for back-to-school supplies, a pencil case is essential to keeping your go-to writing utensils organized. The perfect pick will be lightweight, durable, spacious, protective, and stylish. To help you find the best pencil case for you, we rounded up our top products to make note-taking, drawing, and journaling more fun and organized.

Best Overall

This pencil case can store up to 100 pens or pencils, as well as a variety of other tools. It features a smooth zipper closure and polyester fabric for added durability.

Amazon

EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Case

$15.99

This pencil case is the go-to for students, journalers, and travelers. With its large capacity, you can fit a wide variety of school supplies in it, making it perfect for someone with a huge stash of pens. The Easthill pencil bag has multiple pockets, an easy zipper closure, and an expandable design. It also holds over 100 pens or pencils. Need we say more?

Best Budget

This large-capacity pencil case can store up to 50 pens or pencils and other writing accessories. It features a wide top opening so you can easily see what's inside, too.

Amazon

CICIMELON Large Capacity Pencil Pouch

$10.99

This budget-friendly, large-capacity pencil case can hold up to 50 pens. And since it's extra spacious, it can even hold clunkier school supplies like a calculator or ruler. It has a compartment in the middle for larger items and side pouches that can house more compact supplies, like sticky notes and tape. And the durable canvas material means this simple pencil case will be toting around your office supplies for years to come.

Best Hard Case

This hard shell case protects all of your accessories from damage if bumped or dropped accidentally. A built-in mesh pocket allows you to store multiple items, such as rulers, erasers, clips, or scissors.

Amazon

KAYOND Hard Pencil Case

$11.55

Are you always on the go? If so, a hard pencil bag can help you avoid breaking your office supplies. The hard shell lets you avoid any mishaps, even if your pencil case falls off of your desk. With built-in mesh pockets, you can easily use this high-quality Amazon pencil box to organize everything from erasers to scissors. Plus, this pencil case is shockproof, waterproof, and lightweight. Talk about the perfect back-to-school purchase.

Best 3-Ring

This case features rivet-enforced holes and fits in standard 3-ring binders. There's plenty of room for storing pens, pencils, and markers, and it has a smooth glide metal zipper. It also has a clear window, so you can see all of your supplies with a quick glance.

Amazon

TOPWOOZU 3-Ring Pencil Pouch

$10.79

Sometimes you need a pencil case that will perfectly fit in your binder for an ultra-organized solution for school. This high-quality pencil bag lays flat, making it easy to see all of your office supplies every time you reach into your binder. With its durable canvas material, you can rest assured that your pouch will last the entire school year. Plus, the smooth glide zipper makes this Amazon pen case a must-have for busy on-to-go writers that want an easy-carrying solution.

Best for Kids

This playful pencil case features a friendly, colorful monster face and a semi-hard shell to protect your supplies. The roomy design can fit up to 60 pens or pencils and is machine washable to keep it fresh and new.

Amazon

ZIPIT Beast Pencil Box for Kids

$9.99

This pencil pouch is not only adorable but it's also machine washable, making it ideal for housing everything from pens and pencils to crayons and markers. Its lightweight design won't weigh down backpacks, even though the pencil bag itself is strong enough to keep the interior protected. Plus, it holds up to 60 pens and pencils, making it ideal for anyone with loads of writing accessories.

Best Large Capacity

Have a lot of writing utensils? Not a problem. This extra large pencil case can fit not only pens and pencils but also larger items, like scissors and calculators.

Amazon

JOINPRO Pencil Case

$10.99

If you need a lot of space, this large-capacity pencil pouch has you covered. The main compartment can fit up to 100 pencils, while the auxiliary compartments can fit everything from more pencils and erasers to calculators and scissors. This pencil case also goes beyond school supplies, as you can use it to house small necessary items like your phone or earbuds, making it perfect for travel, too.

