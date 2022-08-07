The 7 Best Bullet Journals on Amazon That Will Get You Organized ASAP

Whether you're in school or out in the world with a full-time job, anyone can benefit from getting a little more organized. And what better way to do so than with a bullet journal?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

A creative way to stay organized, bullet journaling gives you the freedom to build the perfect planner, from weekly views to in-depth daily agendas with doodles, meal plans, and habit trackers in between. To help you find your dream journal, we rounded up a few of our favorites to help you get organized asap. Check out the best bullet journals on Amazon below.

Advertisement

Best Overall

The LEUCHTTURM1917 is a classic notebook that's a cult fave for bullet journalers. There are over 20 stunning colors to choose from, on top of a flat-lay set-up, 251 numbered journal pages, two page markers, and a durable hardcover. And if you really want to go all out, LEUCHTTURM1917 has an Official Bullet Journal that comes with a built-in bullet journal guide.

Advertisement

Best Budget

You don't need to spend big to start a bullet journal. This affordable dot grid journal has surprisingly thick paper and a chic faux leather cover that you can score for under $10.

Best Hardcover

With over a dozen different colors, PAPERAGE is bound to have a vibrant hue that'll make you look forward to planning each day. It has an inner pocket for anything from receipts to stickers, a ribbon bookmark, and a matching elastic closure to keep your journal safe and sound.

Advertisement

Best Softcover

The Cahier Journal from Moleskine is the perfect softcover notebook for bullet journaling. Available in a pack of three, the classic notebooks feature dotted pages, premium paper, and a flexible, yet durable, cover, making it perfect for travel and taking on the go.

Advertisement

Best Spiral

If you love a spiral notebook, opt for this set from RETTACY. Each notebook has 160 pages of acid-free paper and has a minimalist clear cover that you can decorate or keep simple. And with the spiral binding, the notebook will lay flat, allowing you to bullet journal with ease.

Advertisement

Best for Beginners

Scribbles That Matter is a high-quality, hardcover journal that's perfect for anyone just starting out. The vegan leather journal has a pre-made setup that includes a key code page, index pages, numbered pages, and two color-coded bookmarks. In addition to coming in a few different colors, it also has 160 gsm paper that's thick enough that fountain pens and heavy markers won't bleed through it.

Best Set

Here's another pick perfect for beginners. This set has everything you need to kick off your bullet journal, including a dotted journal, 15 fineliner pens, reusable stencils, sticker sheets, Washi tape, and a pen.