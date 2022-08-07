The 7 Best Bullet Journals on Amazon That Will Get You Organized ASAP

By Pauline Lacsamana August 7, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Whether you're in school or out in the world with a full-time job, anyone can benefit from getting a little more organized. And what better way to do so than with a bullet journal?

A creative way to stay organized, bullet journaling gives you the freedom to build the perfect planner, from weekly views to in-depth daily agendas with doodles, meal plans, and habit trackers in between. To help you find your dream journal, we rounded up a few of our favorites to help you get organized asap. Check out the best bullet journals on Amazon below.

Best Overall

With plenty of gorgeous colors to choose from, numbered pages, and a sturdy cover, this highly rated journal is a must for any bullet journaler.

LEUCHTTURM1917 Medium A5 Dotted Hardcover Notebook

$21.95

The LEUCHTTURM1917 is a classic notebook that's a cult fave for bullet journalers. There are over 20 stunning colors to choose from, on top of a flat-lay set-up, 251 numbered journal pages, two page markers, and a durable hardcover. And if you really want to go all out, LEUCHTTURM1917 has an Official Bullet Journal that comes with a built-in bullet journal guide.

Best Budget

Perfect for testing out bullet journaling, this affordable notebook has a stylish cover and high-quality paper for the price.

Poluma Dotted Grid Notebook/Journal

$5.99+

You don't need to spend big to start a bullet journal. This affordable dot grid journal has surprisingly thick paper and a chic faux leather cover that you can score for under $10.

Best Hardcover

If hardcover journals are more your thing, try any of these colorful notebooks from PAPERAGE.

PAPERAGE Dotted Journal Notebook

$9.95+

With over a dozen different colors, PAPERAGE is bound to have a vibrant hue that'll make you look forward to planning each day. It has an inner pocket for anything from receipts to stickers, a ribbon bookmark, and a matching elastic closure to keep your journal safe and sound.

Best Softcover

Moleskin is another classic to add to your bullet journal collection. With a soft cover, dotted pages, and high-quality paper, it’s perfect for anyone who wants a lightweight notebook that you can throw in a tote or backpack.

Moleskine Cahier Journal

$19.54

The Cahier Journal from Moleskine is the perfect softcover notebook for bullet journaling. Available in a pack of three, the classic notebooks feature dotted pages, premium paper, and a flexible, yet durable, cover, making it perfect for travel and taking on the go.

Best Spiral

Get not one, but three spiral notebooks in this set. Each page is stacked with 160 pages with a dot grid design.

RETTACY Dot Grid Notebook Spiral (set of 3)

$14.99

If you love a spiral notebook, opt for this set from RETTACY. Each notebook has 160 pages of acid-free paper and has a minimalist clear cover that you can decorate or keep simple. And with the spiral binding, the notebook will lay flat, allowing you to bullet journal with ease.

Best for Beginners

Start your bullet journal with ease, thanks to this notebook’s pre-made key code, index, and numbered pages. Plus, it has extra thick paper, so you don’t have to worry about pens and markers bleeding through the pages.

Scribbles That Matter A5 Bullet Dotted Journal and Organizer

$24.97

Scribbles That Matter is a high-quality, hardcover journal that's perfect for anyone just starting out. The vegan leather journal has a pre-made setup that includes a key code page, index pages, numbered pages, and two color-coded bookmarks. In addition to coming in a few different colors, it also has 160 gsm paper that's thick enough that fountain pens and heavy markers won't bleed through it.

Best Set

If you don’t already have a hefty stationery collection, try this bullet journal set. It includes fineliner pens, stickers, and so much more to play around with color and design.

Feela A5 Dotted Bullet Grid Journal Set

$20.79

Here's another pick perfect for beginners. This set has everything you need to kick off your bullet journal, including a dotted journal, 15 fineliner pens, reusable stencils, sticker sheets, Washi tape, and a pen.

