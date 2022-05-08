10 Dreamy Weekend Getaway Ideas on Our Radar

As much as we love our homes, sometimes we need to brush off our luggage and jet off to our next destination. But when you're crunched for time or you want to take advantage of the next three-day weekend, it's time for a quick, little weekend getaway to relax and reset.

From cabins in the woods to luxe resorts, these are the best weekend getaways the Hunker team has been eyeing.

​Price:​ Starting at $325 per night

​Location:​ Santa Fe, New Mexico

"Beyond the fact that this is a completely serene and picturesque property, Ojo Spa Resorts also has complimentary thermal pools (where you can soak all your troubles away), a full spa, and traditional farm-fresh Southwest dining at their on-site restaurant Blue Heron. But wait, there's more — a ​puppy patch​, where you can cuddle (and even adopt) puppies, is on site. You would be screaming, but you're probably too relaxed just thinking about staying here." — Jamie Birdwell-Branson, senior utility editor

​Price:​ Starting at $389 per night

​Location:​ Ojai, California

"I've never actually ​been​ to Ojai, but it's become my latest obsession after a few close friends all separately visited it recently. It's certainly a splurge, but it feels like the ultimate relaxation destination with a great pool and spa set in a charmingly quaint town. Needless to say, I'll be keeping an eye out for a good deal and treating myself to a weekend getaway as soon as possible." — Katie Maguire, senior commerce editor

​Price:​ Starting at $3,500 per night

​Location:​ Canyon Point, Utah

"The modernist suites amongst the desert landscape feel both luxurious and rustic. Peaceful. Energizing. Dramatic. I can picture a long weekend getaway with my sweetie where we hike, read, and watch the sunset amongst the red rocks. It's on the bucket list." — Laurie Grossman, editorial director

​Price:​ $282 per night

​Location:​ Joshua Tree, California

"There are no words to express how obsessed I am with this home. It's the perfect minimalist, midcentury modern, desert haven. From the dishware to the books to the lights and the art, everything in the space is just so effortlessly cool." — Erin Lassner, associate commerce editor

​Price:​ Starting at $150 per night

​Location:​ New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Virginia, Ohio, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, Washington, and California

"When I'm not dreaming of a tropical vacation, I imagine the perfect weekend getaway to include lots of nature with minimal distractions, which is exactly what Getaway offers. With several outposts across the country, Getaway provides tiny cabins (up to 200 square feet) with just the essentials to help you relax and disconnect." — Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor

​Price:​ Starting at $299 per night

​Location:​ Midpines, California

"In December 2021, my boyfriend and I spent a few days vacationing in an airstream at Autocamp Yosemite. It was lovely. We would spend the day adventuring in Yosemite (one of the most beautiful places on this planet, IMO) and then come back to a heated airstream where we had all the amenities we needed. There were plenty of snacks and fun drinks in the nearby clubhouse, which we'd enjoy by our private firepit while we watched the snow fall and listened to a nearby stream. It was dreamy. Even better: All the airstreams were at least six feet apart and the entire place was super clean, so we weren't worried about COVID. Just make sure you bring your snow chains if you come during the winter!" — Anna Gragert, senior lifestyle editor

​Price:​ Starting at $210 per night

​Location:​ Yucca Valley, California

"I love it because the owners put a lot of thought into the renovation and the decor in the space, while also in an ideal location with pretty views of the sunset and sunrise. The house is pink, which makes it easy to find and the owners are very sweet! Highly recommend." — Tiffani Villafranca, visual designer

​Price:​ $240 per night

​Location:​ Big Sur, California

"I've been dying to go here, but it's so hard to get a reservation! It's all of the fun of camping and nature without the commitment of sleeping on the ground. The luxurious glampsites come with super plush beds, space heaters, and even WiFi!" — Jackie Ku, influencer marketing manager

​Price:​ Starting at $200 per night

​Location:​ Renton, Washington (just outside of Seattle)

"I've been to this hotel twice, and I really enjoyed my stay each time. Probably the most obvious draw is that it sits on a stunning lake — so if possible try to get a room that looks out onto the lake. However, even if you aren't able to get a lakeside room, you can still enjoy the view from both the restaurant and the gym. The modern guest rooms are quite roomy (even the standard rooms), which is nice especially if you're traveling with another person. And bonus: It's also pet-friendly, so your four-legged friend can join you, too. Last but not least, if you really want to treat yourself to a relaxing weekend be sure to make an appointment at the spa." — Ariane Moore, senior design editor

​Price:​ $363 per night

​Location:​ Fredericksburg, Texas

"This beautifully rustic cottage is less than a two-hour drive from Austin, Texas (or a little over an hour from San Antonio, Texas), and located right on Main Street in downtown Fredericksburg, a city known for its wineries and German heritage. The tall ceilings, dramatic interior, and huge copper soaking tub transported me to a different time period and made my visit to the town feel like the ultimate weekend getaway." — Lacey Won, senior social media manager