8 Pieces You Need to Turn Your Camping Tent Into a Home Away From Home

Image Credit: Walmart

The idea of camping is so idyllic: Spending all day soaking up the wonders of nature, telling stories by a crackling campfire, falling asleep under the stars. But all too often, a more realistic picture of camping looks like swatting away mosquitoes while you try to get comfortable in a musty sleeping bag.

Advertisement

The first vision is totally possible — and we've rounded up eight Walmart essentials to prove it. Consider this everything you need to make your outdoor-adventuring setup feel ultimately homey, so you can focus on actually enjoying nature and your company (instead of bug bites and a crick in your neck).

Image Credit: Walmart

First up: Somewhere to sleep. This oversized tent is really more like a cabin than a lean-to. It fits three queen size air mattresses or 10 people in individual sleeping bags, and the mesh ceiling allows for next-level stargazing.

Image Credit: Walmart

No more sleeping on the hard ground. Now, you'll be snoozing on a plush, queen-sized air mattress that rivals your bed at home.

Image Credit: Walmart

The quickest way to go from camping to glamping is to ditch the sleeping bag in favor of real sheets and a cozy comforter, preferably in an ultra-summery turquoise shade.

Advertisement

Home is where all the comfy feels are, so bring along a throw pillow or two (bonus points if you choose a fun pop of color) to make your tent the ideal spot to curl up with a book, front flap open for all the fresh air.

Image Credit: Walmart

Create a comfortable place to dine (or just sit and chat while playing card games) with this portable table that folds up neatly, making it a breeze to transport from car to campsite.

Image Credit: Walmart

Add this gorgeous indoor/outdoor rug outside your tent for something luxe to step onto each a.m. and to help keep dirt on the trails (and off your air mattress) at night.

Image Credit: Walmart

Advertisement

Add some mood lighting by placing a few of these glowing lanterns around the perimeter of your tent. The best part? Each one provides a 15-foot zone of mosquito-repelling protection, making your camping experience bug-free and seriously upgraded.

Image Credit: Walmart

Last but not least: Create an outdoor shower experience. With this easy-to-set-up shower shelter, you can feel refreshed daily thanks to the solar-powered system that heats five gallons of water to bubble-bath temperatures using natural light. Back-to-nature spa vibes, here you come.