8 Pieces You Need to Turn Your Camping Tent Into a Home Away From Home

The idea of camping is so idyllic: Spending all day soaking up the wonders of nature, telling stories by a crackling campfire, falling asleep under the stars. But all too often, a more realistic picture of camping looks like swatting away mosquitoes while you try to get comfortable in a musty sleeping bag.
The first vision is totally possible — and we've rounded up eight Walmart essentials to prove it. Consider this everything you need to make your outdoor-adventuring setup feel ultimately homey, so you can focus on actually enjoying nature and your company (instead of bug bites and a crick in your neck).
First up: Somewhere to sleep. This oversized tent is really more like a cabin than a lean-to. It fits three queen size air mattresses or 10 people in individual sleeping bags, and the mesh ceiling allows for next-level stargazing.
No more sleeping on the hard ground. Now, you'll be snoozing on a plush, queen-sized air mattress that rivals your bed at home.
Sweet Home Collection Luxury 7 Piece Bed-In-A-Bag Down Alternative Comforter And Sheet Set, $46.99
The quickest way to go from camping to glamping is to ditch the sleeping bag in favor of real sheets and a cozy comforter, preferably in an ultra-summery turquoise shade.
Home is where all the comfy feels are, so bring along a throw pillow or two (bonus points if you choose a fun pop of color) to make your tent the ideal spot to curl up with a book, front flap open for all the fresh air.
Create a comfortable place to dine (or just sit and chat while playing card games) with this portable table that folds up neatly, making it a breeze to transport from car to campsite.
Add this gorgeous indoor/outdoor rug outside your tent for something luxe to step onto each a.m. and to help keep dirt on the trails (and off your air mattress) at night.
Add some mood lighting by placing a few of these glowing lanterns around the perimeter of your tent. The best part? Each one provides a 15-foot zone of mosquito-repelling protection, making your camping experience bug-free and seriously upgraded.
Last but not least: Create an outdoor shower experience. With this easy-to-set-up shower shelter, you can feel refreshed daily thanks to the solar-powered system that heats five gallons of water to bubble-bath temperatures using natural light. Back-to-nature spa vibes, here you come.