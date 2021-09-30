I Designed My Own Piece of Roam Luggage and Put It to the Test

For anyone with even a tiny bit of wanderlust — whether it's for an occasional weekend getaway or a month-long adventure — the right luggage is essential. With all the new brands popping up nowadays, it's important to choose wisely — considering quality travel gear doesn't come cheap. If there's one travel company to keep an eye out for, it's Roam.

Roam is a direct-to-consumer luggage company created by travel industry veterans, Tumi founder Charlie Clifford, and Tumi's former executive vice president Larry Lein. It stepped onto the scene in 2018 as the first fully customizable luggage brand on the market and has only grown since. With its made-to-order pieces, it's garnered the attention of design-forward travelers.

I had the opportunity to test out one of Roam's top-rated pieces of luggage. Here's everything you need to know about The Jaunt Carry-On.

​​(While I did receive The Jaunt Carry-On in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Roam, in any way.)​

The Specs

The Jaunt Carry-On ($495) is the smallest luggage in Roam's collection, but don't let that fool you. It meets the size requirements of most major U.S. airlines (22-by-14.25-by-9 inches), but has a surprising amount of space. With a 37-liter capacity and a dual interior compression system, you can pack everything you need for all of your travels. And when the carry-on isn't in use, you can safely store it in the branded dust bag it comes with.

This carry-on features a modern design made of 100% virgin polycarbonate shell with a satin finish crafted in the United States. It has a telescoping handle with four height settings, an ergonomic handle grip, and a TSA-approved combination lock. On top of The Jaunt's smooth-riding ball-bearing wheels, it only weighs 7.3 pounds. The carry-on also has a water-repellent zipper and water-resistant and washable fabric lining. In terms of warranty, Roam offers limited lifetime coverage for everything from cracks in the shell to broken zippers. Each case comes with a 100-day trial period and if, for whatever reason, you aren't satisfied, you can return it with no questions asked.

The Pros

My favorite thing about Roam is how truly customizable it is. With other luggage brands, you may be able to personalize your pieces with a monogram, but with Roam, you can really tailor it to your personal style. After picking out your choice of luggage — from carry-ons to maximum capacity pieces, each with an expandable option — you can choose from up to 11 colors for practically every part, from the shell cover down to the wheels. But if you're in need of some inspiration, Roam also has pre-designed luggage you can choose from.

For my luggage, I went for a two-tone design using venetian green and black. I opted for a green front shell, binding, wheels, and monogram patch, and black back shell, zipper, and carry handle. My previous carry-on was a last-minute airport purchase that was a bright metallic purple. While it wasn't necessarily my top pick design-wise (as easy as it was to spot from a mile away), it did the trick when I was in a pinch and lasted me almost ten years. But now, I can say that my Roam carry-on is better suited to my style with a minimalist design and subtle pops of color.

Aside from its stunning, modern design, one of the standout features was how unbelievably smooth the wheels were. Even when my last carry-on was in its prime, the wheels didn't compare to The Jaunt. When I took the luggage for a spin during a weekend trip to New York City, I was impressed with how well it moved, even through the subways and crowded sidewalks. With a 4.9-star rating, multiple reviewers agree that the luggage glides seamlessly.

I also have to give a major shoutout to The Jaunt's compression packing system, which happens to be perfect for anyone who expects to come back from a trip with more than what they came with (guilty!). The system features two compression boards (one for each side of the suitcase) that hold all of your packed items in place. They can be secured with a buckle and tightened by pulling the straps to maximize the space in your luggage. Each board also has pockets for smaller items. Although I'm used to carry-ons with a single divider, I ended up really liking this system, especially after hitting up a few of my favorite stores in the city.

The Cons

Even though The Jaunt isn't the most expensive carry-on in the market, it'll still set you back a few hundred dollars with a price tag of $495 and isn't necessarily an affordable travel accessory. However, I will say that I think the price is justified for the quality of the luggage and the lifetime warranty.

Customization was a pro for me, but the limited color selection may be a con for others. While the smaller accents on the luggage (including the zipper, binding, wheels, carry handle, and monogram patch) had more color options, the front shell and back shell only had seven, and they're all more cool-toned and muted, aside from red. If you lean more towards brighter hues, metallics, or shinier finishes, Roam might not be for you.

Roam's collection also doesn't have built-in battery packs. Again, not a dealbreaker for me, but there a lot of luggage brands that are slightly more high-tech with this feature, so you can charge your phone on the go. This is something to consider if you think you'd use it often during your travels.

The Verdict

Overall, I couldn't be happier to have The Jaunt by Roam be my new go-to carry-on. While it's certainly an investment, it's one worth making. With its level of customization, you'll never have to worry about not being able to spot your luggage on the baggage claim, and with its lifetime warranty, Roam is in it for the long haul.