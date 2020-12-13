19 Brilliant Gift Cards, Memberships, and Virtual Experiences That Are Seriously Thoughtful

Sure, a gift card seems like a total last-minute gift, but it can be a great option — especially when you're working against the clock. Whether you're worried about shipping delays or struggling to find the perfect gift, a gift card is a fail-proof present when you buy the right one. And let's be real: There are worse things to receive than a shopping spree to your favorite store.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

From an annual MasterClass membership for the lifelong student to credit for handmade goods from small businesses on Etsy, the options are endless.

Learn to make the dreamiest foods, from seasonal raviolis to Beef Wellington. There's also a Teen Series for kids ages 12-17.

Let them pick their favorite suitcases, duffels, and travel accessories in the trendiest colors and designs.

Give one of the buzziest gifts of the season in gift card form, so your recipient can pick exactly what they've been eyeing.

Treat your favorite creative to unlimited access to over 1,500 virtual art, cooking, and crafting classes.

Advertisement

For the person with whimsical style. Plus, Anthropologie's e-gift cards come in so many fun and festive designs.

Because everyone deserves cozy bedding.

You can't go wrong with an Etsy gift card to help support small businesses and shop thousands of unique finds.

For the person who may not have time to cook or meal prep, a Freshly meal plan would make the perfect gift.

Advertisement

Make those HGTV dreams a reality with a Lowe's gift card to get everything needed for a home renovation project.

A year-long MasterClass membership is a gift that keeps on giving. Your loved ones can learn something new from experts in food, design, wellness, and more. MasterClass also has a holiday special running, so you can buy two memberships for the price of one.

Treat the foodie in your life to Food52's lineup of pantry staples, cookware, home decor, and more.

The ideal present for the minimalist homebody.

Advertisement

This gift shows you ​really​ know somebody. Disney lovers of all ages will adore receiving a gift card from the official online Disney store.

New or experienced plant parents can shop The Sill's selection of low-light to pet-friendly options and find awesome merch made for plant people.

A quick look at Uncommon Goods and your friends and family will find the gift they never knew they needed.

Gift the experiential version of Uncommon Goods with these unique virtual lessons from tarot card reading to date night painting.

Advertisement

For the person who likes a little bit of everything, Verishop has it all, from beauty and fashion to home and electronics.

Get the wine lover in your life a one-, two-, or three-month subscription to Winc's wine club.