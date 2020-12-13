19 Brilliant Gift Cards, Memberships, and Virtual Experiences That Are Seriously Thoughtful

By Erin Lassner Updated December 20, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

Sure, a gift card seems like a total last-minute gift, but it can be a great option — especially when you're working against the clock. Whether you're worried about shipping delays or struggling to find the perfect gift, a gift card is a fail-proof present when you buy the right one. And let's be real: There are worse things to receive than a shopping spree to your favorite store.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

From an annual MasterClass membership for the lifelong student to credit for handmade goods from small businesses on Etsy, the options are endless.

1. Sur La Table Cooking Class, starting at $29 per household

Learn to make the dreamiest foods, from seasonal raviolis to Beef Wellington. There's also a Teen Series for kids ages 12-17.

2. Away Gift Card, starting at $25

Let them pick their favorite suitcases, duffels, and travel accessories in the trendiest colors and designs.

3. Our Place Gift Card, starting at $50

Give one of the buzziest gifts of the season in gift card form, so your recipient can pick exactly what they've been eyeing.

4. Craftsy Membership, $79.99/year

Treat your favorite creative to unlimited access to over 1,500 virtual art, cooking, and crafting classes.

Advertisement

5. Anthropologie Gift Card, starting at $25

For the person with whimsical style. Plus, Anthropologie's e-gift cards come in so many fun and festive designs.

6. Brooklinen Gift Card, starting at $50

Because everyone deserves cozy bedding.

7. Etsy Gift Card, starting at $25

You can't go wrong with an Etsy gift card to help support small businesses and shop thousands of unique finds.

8. Freshly Gift Card, starting at $54.15

For the person who may not have time to cook or meal prep, a Freshly meal plan would make the perfect gift.

9. Lowe's Gift Card, starting at $10

Advertisement

Make those HGTV dreams a reality with a Lowe's gift card to get everything needed for a home renovation project.

10. MasterClass Annual Membership Gift Card, starting at $180/year

A year-long MasterClass membership is a gift that keeps on giving. Your loved ones can learn something new from experts in food, design, wellness, and more. MasterClass also has a holiday special running, so you can buy two memberships for the price of one.

11. Food52 Gift Card, starting at $25

Treat the foodie in your life to Food52's lineup of pantry staples, cookware, home decor, and more.

12. Parachute Gift Card, starting at $50

The ideal present for the minimalist homebody.

Advertisement

13. ShopDisney Gift Card, starting at $25

This gift shows you ​really​ know somebody. Disney lovers of all ages will adore receiving a gift card from the official online Disney store.

14. The Sill Gift Card, starting at $25

New or experienced plant parents can shop The Sill's selection of low-light to pet-friendly options and find awesome merch made for plant people.

15. Uncommon Goods Gift Card, starting at $5

A quick look at Uncommon Goods and your friends and family will find the gift they never knew they needed.

16. Uncommon Experiences, starting at $25

Gift the experiential version of Uncommon Goods with these unique virtual lessons from tarot card reading to date night painting.

Advertisement

17. Verishop Gift Card, starting at $25

For the person who likes a little bit of everything, Verishop has it all, from beauty and fashion to home and electronics.

18. West Elm Gift Card, starting at $25

For the person who can't get enough of home decor. Plus, a West Elm gift card can be used at all Williams Sonoma brands including Mark and Graham, Williams Sonoma, Rejuvenation, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen.

19. Winc Wine Subscription Gift Card, starting at $60

Get the wine lover in your life a one-, two-, or three-month subscription to Winc's wine club.

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy