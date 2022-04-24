Life Hack: Here's How to Get 50% Off Barefoot Dreams Blankets

By Erin Lassner April 24, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Everyone loves Barefoot Dreams blankets. Whether you're buying one as a gift for a loved one or as a treat for yourself, there's no doubt it will become a home staple. There's just one little thing: The price is certainly steep. That's where this life hack comes in that seems almost too good to be true.

Video of the Day

Nordstrom Rack sells these iconic blankets for up to 52% off. Yes, you heard that right, and no, they're not in ugly colors or patterns. The retailer offers a variety of beautiful hues and designs that range from heather gray striped to neutral cheetah to the classic solid CozyChic throw that started it all. Keep scrolling for the latest offerings and an instant boost of serotonin.

1. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket, $147 $69.97

It's tough to beat a classic. The original solid CozyChic blanket is over 50% off in three shades of brown: chestnut, dark oak, and thyme. It's in the standard 54" x 72" size.

2. Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket, $120 $69.97

Select from 10 stunning color combinations for this solid throw with one thick heathered stripe. This may very well be our top pick on the list.

3. Barefoot Dreams In The Wild Throw Blanket, $160 $89.97

This customer-favorite print is playful yet neutral. It also comes in a black and deep brown version.

4. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw, $98 $59.97

Another throw with a variety of color combos, this simplistic beauty is top rated for a reason. A few favorites include camel with white trim, warm gray with white trim, and moss with white trim, pictured above.

5. Barefoot Dreams Tiger Stripe Blanket, $140 $96.97

This fun animal print throw also comes in a black and white version that gives zebra vibes galore.

