Never Before Seen: Assouline's Cult-Fave Travel Coffee Table Books Are 25% Off

By Erin Lassner September 30, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Not to be dramatic, but when we noticed that Assouline's iconic Travel Series was on sale, our jaws dropped. After years of drooling over these beautifully vibrant coffee table books, we are seeing them discounted for the first time ever. This is seriously unheard of.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Thanks to Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends & Family sale, Assouline's entire collection of beloved books is 25% off through Monday, October 3. This includes, of course, the highly sought-after and largely collected destination-inspired hardcovers. Keep scrolling for our five favorites that have all dropped from nearly $100 to just over $70.

Advertisement

1. Assouline Ibiza Bohemia Illustrated Hardcover Book, $95 $71.25

See More Photos

2. Assouline Havana Blues, $95 $71.25

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Assouline St. Mortiz Chic By Dora Lardelli $95 $71.25

See More Photos

4. Assouline Aspen Style $95 $71.25

Advertisement

See More Photos

5. Assouline Provence Glory, $95 $71.25

See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy