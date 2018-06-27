7 Blankets That Do More Than Just Blanket

The trusty blanket is a household staple, but blanket innovations don't come about all too often. So when they do, of course we're all ears. There are several blankets on the market right now that do more than just merely blanket, so allow us to share them with you below.

This blanket buttons up to turn into a poncho. It's waterproof and has a media pouch and beverage holder, too. Talk about a multitasker.

In case a humble towel isn't worthy and you have $370 burning a hole in your pocket. But in all seriousness, this blanket is by Thinx — that company known for its period panties — so they know a thing or two about absorption.

Is there anything worse than cozying up in a blanket only to have your hypothermic feet pop out the bottom? No. The answer is no.

Perfect for a hike or a picnic in the park, this blanket fits right into your pocket. It's water repellent, puncture resistant, and large enough to seat four.

Weighted blankets are huge this year because they help relieve anxiety for some. This particular one is special because it's eco-friendly and made in the U.S.

You ever want that feeling of being cozied up without simultaneously sweating to death? Well, then this is the blanket for you. Its fabric wicks moisture ​and​ it's also weighted for maximum relaxation.

This blanket is made with Celliant fibers, which are FDA approved. They "temporarily promote increased local blood flow," and thus: increase energy, endurance, stamina, and performance; help you recover faster from physical activity; and promote restful sleep and increased comfort.

Bearaby's Tree Napper is a super-cozy, eco-friendly weighted blanket made from natural eucalyptus fibers that keep you cool simultaneously helping you sleep better. It's also washer and dryer friendly which makes it so easy to care for!