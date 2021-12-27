The Brands Hunker Readers Loved in 2021

We're doing some serious reflecting on 2021, which entails looking at our best performers of the year — the articles, products, and brands our readers cherished the most. While working our way through the statistics, we thought you might also be interested in hearing the results. (It's kind of fun seeing what other people are shopping for, isn't it?) So here you have it — in no particular order — 13 brands and retailers Hunker readers couldn't get enough of in 2021.

You all shopped for Caraway on Cyber Monday more than any other brand on our site. This can be attributed to the brand's stellar marriage of quality, style, and practicality.

Our Floyd sectional review was consistently the most shopped article of the year, so it's very clear you all love the brand just as much as we do.

Brooklinen is one of those brands you truly can't go wrong with. The brand serves up top quality sleep accessories at a very fair price point, and for that reason it's high on the list of bestsellers.

It's no surprise Our Place was amongst the top sellers in 2021. Everyone knows the brand's iconic Always Pan, and this year the collection expanded to all sorts of kitchenware, from knives to the aptly named Perfect Pot.

Parachute somehow manages to just get better and better, which is why the brand's buzz truly never dies down. Parachute customers are loyal and it shows.

Avocado was our top-selling mattress brand of the year, which tells us two big things. First, you're loving eco-conscious brands, and second, you are willing to invest in products directly related to quality of sleep.

Robotic vacuums are a top category for our readers, and the OG iRobot takes the cake as the highest on the list.

Urban nails the look every time. For unique and fun home decor at a happy price point, the brand is a Hunker reader go-to.

It's no surprise Anthropologie is a favorite. If you're searching for something both trendy and classic, this retailer certainly knows what's up.

None of us can get enough of West Elm and it shows. We ask and the brand always delivers — simple as that!

Etsy has a very high conversion rate for Hunker's audience, meaning a large number of our visitors end up purchasing something when they visit the site. This just reinforces how special the selection is and how much our readers cherish handmade goods.

Everyone loves Nordies, especially during its huge sales. Interestingly enough, the retailer hasn't been a main brand for us in the past, but this year it seriously flew to the top.

Blu Dot is another interesting brand for Hunker, as sales completely took off the last portion of the year. Our readers started really shopping Blu Dot's crazy-good inventory during its annual sale in October, and it's been selling like hotcakes ever since.