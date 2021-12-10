10 Last-Minute Gift Ideas From the Nordstrom Sale

By Erin Lassner December 10, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Nordstrom is hard not to love — especially when the retailer's running a mega sale. Take advantage of unbeatable deals through Monday, December 13, and order fast to receive guaranteed delivery by Christmas. From slow cookers to silk sleeping sets, here are the 10 best sales to scoop up right now.

1. Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid, $269.99 $129.99

2. Casper Silk Pillowcase and Sleep Mask, $119 $59.50

3. Levi's x Thompson Street Studio Patchwork Cotton Coasters (set of 4), $65 $39

4. Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden, $139.95 $74.96

5. All-Clad Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $90 $55.99

6. Casper Plaid Wool Throw Blanket, $129 $64.50

7. All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert, $300 $199.99

8. Surya Home Kahlo Macramé Fringe Wall Hanging, $65 $33.75

9. Pendleton Kuddler Dog Bed (Large), $259 $194.25

10. Viking 17-Piece Cutlery Set, $585 $279.99

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

