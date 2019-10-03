Blu Dot’s Annual Sale is Here — Here Are Our Top Picks to Shop Now

Your Pinterest boards are overflowing with one-day-my-house-will-look-like-this photos, but if you've been waiting for the right moment to ​actually​ add your dream decor to your IRL home, the time is now.

Why, you ask? Because the Blu Dot annual sale is happening now through October 24, and it's your once-a-year opportunity to score all the modern pieces you've been pining over at a fraction of the cost (20% off everything, to be exact).

Just in case Pinterest isn't enough, we rounded up our 10 favorite items so you can start shopping for your "one day" house — today.

1. Shale 4-Drawer Dresser, $2,499 $1,999.20

2. Bub Table Lamp, $499 $399.20

3. Dibs Dining Chair, $449 $359.20

4. Woodrow Bed (Queen), $1,899 $1,519.20

5. Longday Bar Cart, $599 $479.20

6. Field Lounge Chair, $1,899 $1,519.20

7. Dang 2-Door/2-Drawer Console, $2,499 $1,999.20

8. Circula 52-Inch Dining Table, $1,799 $1,439.20

9. Stash Desk, $499 $399.20

10. Dandy 70-Inch Sofa (Velvet), $2,699 $2,159.20

