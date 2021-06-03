Our Place Just Released Its Biggest Launch Yet

Our Place's iconic Always Pan will forever be our go-to piece of cookware, but it looks like it's time to make room for a new kitchen favorite. The brand just launched the Knife Trio and Walnut Cutting Board as its newest batch of kitchen essentials that we can't wait to get our hands on.

Inspired by Our Place co-founder Shiza Shahid's kitchen experiences, along with many other home cooks, the new knife set and cutting board are designed to make meal prep a whole lot easier. The Knife Trio includes three knives — The Everyday Chef's Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife, and Precise Paring Knife — equipped with full-tang blades made from premium German steel and a grooved, patent-pending grip. The set comes in a few fan-fave colors such as Spice, Steam, Char, and Blue Salt.

And of course, there's also the Walnut Cutting Board that pairs perfectly with The Knife Trio. Made from American black walnut, the cutting board is easy on knives and, when you're done slicing away, the board is thick enough to stand on its own to dry between uses and save space on your kitchen counter. Plus, it also doubles as a serving board with one completely flat side to serve your favorite appetizers or snacks.