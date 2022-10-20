13 Women-Founded Brands Parachute Is Highlighting for Gift-Giving Season

By Anna Gragert October 20, 2022
If you're looking for an easy way to check off your holiday shopping list while supporting women-founded brands at the same time, we have great news. Parachute just launched its Female Founder Marketplace to showcase 13 different women creators who are dedicated to quality and livability like Ariel Kaye, Parachute's own woman founder.

"Going into the holiday 2022 season, we focused on working with woman-run, small independent makers," Kaye tells Hunker. "We wanted to find like-minded female makers who are producing beautiful pieces on a small scale and partner with them to elevate their platforms and products." Plus, Kaye states that this is something Parachute hopes to do more of in the future.

The featured brands include:

You can shop the above businesses on the Parachute site here. Certain products will also be available in Parachute's 25 stores across the U.S., in case you'd like to check them out in person.

1. Keraclay Napkin Holder Set, $42

2. Mammoth & Minnow Maraca Vase, $125

3. SIN Urch Salt Cellar, $42

4. The Floral Society Fancy Taper Candles Set, $29

5. Madeleine Pellegren Wave Candlestick Holder, $70

6. Object & Totem Ko Soap Dish, $30

7. Mater Bar Soap, $16

8. Maileg Matchbox Baby Mice Triplets, $46

