The Top 10 Items to Score During Anthropologie's Black Friday Event

By Erin Lassner Updated  November 23, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Anthropologie's Black Friday sale has officially begun and it's pretty much as good as it gets. The retailer is giving shoppers an extra 30% off everything. I repeat, everything! This means that items already on sale have an additional 30% off and regular-priced products are lower than ever. Plus, enjoy free shipping on all orders $50 and up. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for our 10 favorite picks, from beautiful holiday gifts to furniture that will last a lifetime.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror (3'), $548 $383

2. Anthropologie Hand-Knotted Arin Rug, $698 $488

3. Anthropologie Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board, $68 $47.60

4. Anthropologie Lemieux et Cie Layers Sofa, $2,998 $2,098.60

5. Anthropologie Zoey Caned Armless Dining Chair, $348 $243.60

6. Anthropologie Floral Ceramic Berry Basket, $16 $11.20

7. Anthropologie Quincy Console Table, $798 $558.60

Advertisement

8. Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Henderson Bookshelf, $2,298 $1,608.60

9. Anthropologie Woven Taina Throw Blanket, $88 $61.60

10. Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Avant-Garde Keane Slipcover Chair, $2,798 $1,958.60

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy