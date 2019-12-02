The Top 10 Items to Score During Anthropologie's Black Friday Event

Anthropologie's Black Friday sale has officially begun and it's pretty much as good as it gets. The retailer is giving shoppers an extra 30% off everything. I repeat, everything! This means that items already on sale have an additional 30% off and regular-priced products are lower than ever. Plus, enjoy free shipping on all orders $50 and up. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for our 10 favorite picks, from beautiful holiday gifts to furniture that will last a lifetime.