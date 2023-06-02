These Father's Day Cards Are Meant to Be Set on Fire

Every year, millions of Father's Day cards end up in the trash. But not this one — it's going to end up in the fire. Let's rewind.

Advertisement

Solo Stove just dropped the world's first Fire Starter Greeting Cards: Father's Day cards that have been handcrafted with a proprietary fire starter pack inside. Intended to accompany a Solo Stove fire pit, these free Father's Day cards will warm more than just Dad's heart. Simply place the card in the pit with wood and light the corner.

Video of the Day

The brand is offering four unique designs, which anyone can snag two of for free, while supplies last. (You don't even need to purchase a fire pit to receive the free card, but you'll need to spend $99 to receive free shipping.) Make this a Father's Day he'll never forget.