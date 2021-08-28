You Can Now Buy Hogwarts' Floating Candles From This Muggle Store

Who hasn't wanted to take a trip to Hogwarts at some point in their lives? Aside from being straight-up magical, the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry also features some incredible design features that would be fun to explore. A perfect example is the collection of floating candles that can be found in the Great Hall, where the students meet up for meals and school gatherings.

Advertisement

Fortunately, if you want to take a piece of Hogwarts' Great Hall home with you, now you can. At Pottery Barn, Harry Potter Floating Candle String Lights are available for $149. Yes, that's a bit of a steep cost, but can you really put a price on magic?

Featuring 10 floating candles on a secretive string, the item is battery-operated and each candle requires two AA batteries. It can also be controlled with a remote that features an on/off switch and a six-hour timer. So if you want to make it look like the candles are actually enchanted, simply schedule the timer and be surprised every time they light up on their own.

Plus, these floating candle string lights can be used both inside and outside, as long as they are in a covered area. This makes them a perfect Halloween decoration for under a porch or awning. Indoors, they would also look great above a dining table (just like at Hogwarts) or mantel, or lining a hallway. You could even place them in front of windows to spook people walking by.

If you want to add a bit of magic to your home this season, the floating candles can be found here.