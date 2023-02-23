Jake Arnold Just Launched a Timeless New Collection With Crate and Barrel

It's here — the must-have collaboration of the year. Designer Jake Arnold and co-founder of the The Expert has partnered with Crate & Barrel on a 50-piece collection spanning furniture, lighting, and decor, ranging in price from $19.95 to $3,199. The pieces feature his penchant for timeless style, comfort, and practicality.

"I would say the collection was inspired equally between what we felt were missing staples in the market, while also taking into account our client projects and ways that we can incorporate the composition of those spaces on a more approachable scale," Arnold tells Hunker. "Meaning, what are the materials and combination of materials we use collectively in a space, and how can we bring those in various furniture types, silhouettes, and forms to make a space feel dynamic and complementary?"

Arnold notes that he was particularly drawn to 1940s design, which "inspired a lot of the vintage-style forms mixed with intentional touches of organic contemporary shapes."

When asked about design world trends that could be found within his collaboration with Crate & Barrel, Arnold noted that he doesn't often pay attention to trends, favoring timeless vintage looks over trending ones.

"With that said, I think our concept behind the Crawford sofa — how it comes in three different upholstery styles — is really innovative, and I hope can spark inspiration for others when it comes to creating shapes that can be decorated in more than one way," says Arnold.

Check out some of our favorite pieces from the collaboration below, and shop the full line here.

