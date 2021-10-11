Image Credit: Cliff Fong Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"I think that designing or defining how one lives is an incredible opportunity to communicate something about yourself … or communicate something ​to​ yourself about yourself."

Cliff Fong is a Los Angeles-based interior designer and entrepreneur. His approach to design comes from a personal level that feels collected, curated, and doesn't have to be precious. It's all about the mix. He's been published numerous times in magazines such as Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, Wall Street Journal, and In Style, so may you recognize his name. Or perhaps, you remember him as a co-host and judge on season two from Ellen's Design Challenge, a furniture design competition on HGTV, from executive producer, Ellen DeGeneres (who also happens to be, along with her wife Portia de Rossi, long-standing clients).

Fong is also the co-founder of a showroom in LA called Galerie Half, an emporium of 20th century design, European antiques, and architectural elements and art – as well as the founder of the design firm, Matt Blacke Inc.

In this conversation, we talk about:

Why he's thankful for his home in mid-city Los Angeles.

Why he would've fired himself if he were his own client when renovating his current home.

His at-home pandemic project.

His go-to tip when shopping for plants at nurseries.

Why he doesn't use his own home to exorcise his "creative demons."

His belief of how designing the way we live is an opportunity to tell ourselves something ​about​ ourselves.

How he shifted from a career in fashion into interior design.

How the way fashion expanded is similar to how the home design and furnishing market has been expanding.

His favorite types of projects to take on these days.

His dissatisfaction in "clicking buttons" when shopping for home design and decor.

What holds the most value to him in him home, aside from this three dogs and two dozen koi, and the 400 species of orchids.

The reason why he doesn't want to be ruled by his possessions.

His work on a new Los Angeles airport luxury lounge.

What "being home" means to him.

​Being Home With Hunker is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home"​— ​not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

