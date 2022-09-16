Athena Calderone Teamed Up With Crate & Barrel — and It's Timeless

Crate & Barrel is known for its stunning pieces across the board, from its outdoor collection to its iconic collaboration with Leanne Ford. Now, the brand has launched a new furniture assortment with none other than Athena Calderone, interior designer, author, and creator of EyeSwoon.

The collection stretches throughout all areas of the home like the bedroom, kitchen, and living room. Pairing Calderone's clean aesthetic with Crate & Barrel's modern design, the pieces are inviting, yet timeless, and inspired by the designer's signature style of both contemporary and global design. Each piece references a memory or place that is close to Calderone's heart.

"The shared vision of making beautiful design accessible to all was truly captured through this collaboration with Crate & Barrel, and I can't wait to see how people style the pieces." said Athena Calderone in a press release. "What an honor it is to think about how the collection will live on in people's intimate homes and spaces for years to come."

The assortment features 137 new pieces ranging in price. You can shop the full collection on the Crate & Barrel website or at select stores across the United States. You really can't go wrong with any of the pieces, but we're linking a few of our favorites below.

