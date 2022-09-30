CB2's New Collection Celebrates Gianfranco Frattini's Impact on the Italian Design Movement

By Anna Gragert September 30, 2022
For the first time in decades — and in some cases, for the first time ever — architect and designer Gianfranco Frattini's work will be available to a wide audience. In collaboration with both the Frattini family and Form Portfolios, a home to iconic designers, CB2 just released The Gianfranco Frattini Collection.

"My father's philosophy on design was responding to a brief with an intelligent solution, making correct use of materials with an aesthetically pleasant outcome," Emanuela Frattini Magnusson, Frattini's daughter, stated in a press release. "That's why his designs feel both timeless and fresh — he never saw himself as belonging to a certain look or style."

As a key part of the Italian design movement of the '50s and '60s, Frattini is known for his timeless, detailed creations, and his love of construction and woodworking. You can see this throughout the CB2 collection, which was designed using archival images, original drawings, and actual vintage pieces. Some items are exact replications of Frattini's work, while others feature upgrades with modern materials.

You can explore the entire collection here.

1. Memoria Glass Table Lamp, $649

2. Famiglia Chess Set, $299

3. Genova Ebonized Oak Bookcase, $2,799

4. Liguria Oval White Marble Coffee Table With Black Marble Base, $2,699

5. Cilindro Polished Stainless Steel Wall Sconce, $149

6. Aldo Wine Glasses, $14.95-$18.95

7. Paraggi Walnut Credenza, $2,499

8. Osoppo Ivory Lacquered Nightstand, $699

