CB2's New Collection Celebrates Gianfranco Frattini's Impact on the Italian Design Movement

For the first time in decades — and in some cases, for the first time ever — architect and designer Gianfranco Frattini's work will be available to a wide audience. In collaboration with both the Frattini family and Form Portfolios, a home to iconic designers, CB2 just released The Gianfranco Frattini Collection.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"My father's philosophy on design was responding to a brief with an intelligent solution, making correct use of materials with an aesthetically pleasant outcome," Emanuela Frattini Magnusson, Frattini's daughter, stated in a press release. "That's why his designs feel both timeless and fresh — he never saw himself as belonging to a certain look or style."

Advertisement

As a key part of the Italian design movement of the '50s and '60s, Frattini is known for his timeless, detailed creations, and his love of construction and woodworking. You can see this throughout the CB2 collection, which was designed using archival images, original drawings, and actual vintage pieces. Some items are exact replications of Frattini's work, while others feature upgrades with modern materials.

Advertisement

You can explore the entire collection here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement