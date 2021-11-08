2022's Biggest Home Trends, According to a Design Expert

As 2021 comes to a close, we are eagerly anticipating what the latest and greatest will be for 2022. Which trends will carry over from this year and what new styles will pop up? To provide some insider info, we tapped Genevieve Rosen-Biller, CEO and founder of Bed Threads, a carbon-neutral home linens brand that also happens to be one of our favorite retailers of the moment. She rounded up her top 11 predictions, all focused on creating calm and personal spaces. Keep reading for Rosen-Biller's full 2022 trend forecast and some serious product inspo.

1. Nature-inspired design

"Think natural materials, muted and earthy colors, and shades of green and blue, all of which help us to feel calm and grounded. House plants also continue to be popular, helping to bring the outside in and turn any space into a tranquil sanctuary."

2. Rounded shapes

"Interiors with rounded shapes are proven to help us to feel relaxed, cozy and safe ... soft throws, a curved mirror, and some organic-shaped vases and candles are a quick and easy way to balance out angular contours and will help to create flow."

3. Retro revival

"The '70s are back, bringing a nostalgic, retro vibe to the home that is warm and welcoming. We'll be seeing rich materials like velvet and dark wood along with earthy shades of rust, terra cotta, turmeric, and oatmeal."

4. Warm neutrals

"We're seeing a return to warm, earthy color palettes after a number of seasons during which cool tones dominated interiors trends. Warm neutrals such as greige, cream, and brown create a cocooning effect and are set to be the go-to shades for chic and modern interior design, from bedding to wall paint to bathroom tiles."

5. Multifunctional spaces

"Many people will continue to work and study remotely in 2022, so our homes will need to be multifunctional spaces designed intelligently to suit both work and leisure time. Whether they have a dedicated office or study area, or an open space with mobile furniture that easily transforms, it will be essential that our homes facilitate both productivity and relaxation in terms of functionality and aesthetics."

6. The art of tablescaping

"Lockdowns and restrictions saw people spending a lot more time at home in 2020 and 2021, improving their cooking skills and finding a new appreciation for entertaining at home. As a result, the dinner party is back and people really want to make their guests feel special. In 2022, the tablescaping trend will continue to be really prevalent, with beautiful linen tablecloths and napery, statement centerpieces, and stylish serveware elevating the at-home dining experience."

7. Feature walls

"The accent wall will make a comeback in 2022, with paint or wallpaper creating a statement. The interiors equivalent to dopamine dressing will see people experimenting with bold and playful colors, textures, and patterns in their homes."

8. Soothing interiors

"After the last two years of uncertainty, there's a real desire to create a feeling of calm and order in the home. We will see this in the form of minimalism, organic shapes, serene shades of blue, green, and grey, natural materials, and indoor plants becoming popular choices."

9. Sustainability

"A focus on sustainability is not so much a trend as an approach to homemaking that's hopefully here to stay. Consumers are much more aware of the impact of mass-produced and cheap items on the environment, so [they] are embracing eco-friendly fabrics like flax linen and recycled wood, investing in quality, special pieces that are made to last, upcycling items they already have, and repurposing secondhand furniture sourced from vintage stores and online to give them a new lease on life."

10. Locally made products

"Locally sourced and manufactured products are increasingly at the forefront for many consumers since the pandemic, with the movement helping to not only support the local economy but also reduce our impact on the environment. There's also increasing demand for unique, handcrafted, and artisan pieces that add a personalized touch to our homes."

​Our pick:​ Sarah Kupersmith Tenmoku Lupine Stoneware Pitcher, $50 (local to Los Angeles)

11. Dark timbers

"After years of light colored timber, it's time to embrace darker timbers like walnut, teak, and even black ... help[ing] to add warmth, richness, and sophistication to your home."