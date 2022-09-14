6 Trends From the September Edition of Maison & Objet 2022

We're sad to report that the September 2022 edition of Maison & Objet in Paris, France has come to an end. But not to worry, the bi-annual show — which runs once in the winter and once in the fall — will be back in January 2023. The trade show took place from September 8 - 12, 2022 as part of Paris Design Week, and in typical fashion, the event hosted an abundance of talented creatives, brands, and, of course, inspiring product designs. Twice a year we anxiously await the coveted event to see what trends will stand out from the crowd. Read ahead for some of the most notable discoveries from this year's September edition.

The Top 6 Trends From Maison & Objet 2022

1. Innovative Materials

From luxe natural stone to reclaimed wood, furniture designers are constantly experimenting with different mediums to craft timeless one-of-a-kind pieces, which was clearly evident at this edition of M&O. Dutch furniture brand Zuiver, for example, designed this chair, which is made out of 100% ocean plastic. Attractive and sustainable ... what's not to love?

2. Curvilinear Furniture Silhouettes

Forget those hard lines — curved furniture is currently trending! And from the looks of this chair's undulating silhouette, Broste Copenhagen got the message lound and clear. The cobalt blue design features a curved back and a rounded seat — there's not a sharp corner to be found.

3. Bold Colors

In case you missed it, bold colors have been enjoying their day in the sun lately and this edition of Maison & Objet was no exception. The exhibition halls were filled with designs flaunting vivid hues. For instance, The Netherlands-based studio Visser & Meijwaard introduced a color-blocked table and chair named "Etto." The canary yellow, blush pink, and emerald green combo is sticking all on its own, but it also pairs brilliantly with the vibrant artwork hanging on the wall — which is actually a rug from the brand's "Lint" carpet collection for Moooi.

4. Sculptural Lighting

Lighting designers really brought their A-game to Maison & Objet this year, showcasing fixtures that really blur the line between utilitarianism and art. One such brand, Atelier Alain Ellouz, has mastered the art of sculptural lighting with the "Infinity in Motion" exhibition. The graceful lines of the luminous alabaster helix are truly mesmerizing and would undoubtedly make quite the conversation starter hanging above your dining table.

5. Graphic Patterns

If there's one thing that this edition of Maison and Objet had a lot of, it was patterns, patterns, and more patterns — and we're here for all of them, including these kaleidoscopic tile designs by M&O's Designer of the Year Cristina Celestino. Created in collaboration with Giovanni De Maio, the colorful tiles are a visual treat for the eyes and would make quite the statement on the floor or wall of any space.

6. Noteworthy Collabs

While there were many cool collabs on display during Paris Design Week, there was one in particular that we couldn't stop thinking about: The Invisible Collection x Aline Asmar d'Amman. The brand partnered with the AD100 designer on a dreamy assemblage of furniture, flaunting luxe materials, pastel hues, and sensual curves. Can we just say, oh là là?