The 4 Biggest Furniture Trends for Fall, According to a Style Expert

There's nothing more fun than predicting the new season's trends, and with help from Feather's resident design expert, Kendra Ovesen, we have the inside scoop. Autumn will be all about creating comfortable sanctuaries that infuse warm, happy colors, and layers of texture. How great does that sound? Keep reading for four furniture trends that will be everywhere this fall.

Chenille and Velvet Furniture

Since the home has truly become our sanctuary over the past 18 months, we must treat our spaces with more care than ever. Comfort is key, specifically with the addition of cozier fabrics, like chenille and velvet. Where we used to see these materials emphasized in pillows and throws, we now will find them in the furniture's upholstery itself.

Light-Colored Wood

Light oak and lighter woods, in general, have skyrocketed in popularity. While some people have always loved this finish, we are now seeing more fans than ever across all regions. The visibility of wood's grain is also a key element, bringing about a natural, textured feeling to any environment. Opt for an unfinished, distressed look — just nothing too messy.

Warm-Toned Statement Couches and Chairs

Color has the ability to transform the mood of a room, and ​your​ mood, in turn. With this in mind, we are seeing a transition from monochromatic, cooler grey tones, to richer, warmer hues. Instead of just including pops of color in accessories here and there, color has infiltrated statement pieces, like couches and chairs.

Multipurpose Pieces

Our spaces are seeing a wider range of uses than ever before. From guest rooms that double as offices, to offices that double as kids' study spaces, there is a greater need to create division in our homes. Since we don't want to completely close off walls, less permanent separation can easily be achieved with dividers, such as screens or bookshelves. We're also seeing an emphasis on furniture with more than one purpose, like desks serving as dividers for floating sofas, or couches that can easily be turned into daybeds and sleepers. Instead of frantically throwing together makeshift spaces (like we all did when working from home first became the new norm), we now have the opportunity to be more thoughtful when fostering these multi-purpose spaces.

