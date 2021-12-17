We're Taking Inspo From These IKEA Rooms for a Cozier 2022

With so many unpredictable factors still at play as we head into the new year, it's nice to arrange our space to feel comforting and relaxing. IKEA has been leading the charge on chic yet affordable items for a while now — but we also just love seeing the retailer's design suggestions for a range of spaces.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Whether you're working with a small square footage or have some flexibility to move around, there are a few key elements that can help you up the cozy factor at home. We rounded up some of our fave design ideas from IKEA's site for inspiration.

1. A relaxing corner for de-stressing.

Even if you don't have an entire room available, you can still create some relaxing moments at home. Take, for instance, this use of a sound-absorbing curtain — it's staged to create a little pod to get away from it all. An ottoman gives you a soft place to land, and for bonus points, you can add a WiFi speaker to play white noise or a guided meditation. Let the sunlight in through the window for optimal decompressing.

2. Comfy cushions in earthy tones.

There's definitely a comfy vibe to this living room space, with the inclusion of rattan and a neutral color palette. To achieve the "I just want to sink into this couch" look, go for earth tone pillows and cushion covers. This find is $9.99 and would work in a variety of spaces. The rattan armchair is one of our fave releases from the retailer this year.

3. Additional seating for breaks.

When we asked design experts about what they expect to see in home offices next year, one element was extra seating for decompressing. If your work space has an empty corner, a spot to rest away from your desk is the ultimate comfy element. This work space shows a bright purple sleeper sofa with a blanket and pillows at the ready.

Advertisement

4. Darker hues for a relaxing bedroom.

There is something incredibly laid back about this set-up, which IKEA says is a space to "recharge without a screen in sight." After spending the day looking at bright devices, this room would certainly help you unwind. The moody tones of the wall, headboard, and night stand — which is actually a side table — come together effortlessly. And the soft lighting created by the pendant lamp shade completes the look.

5. Optimize your reading nook.

Lighting makes a huge difference and it can elevate your Netflix night or reading sesh. This seating area uses a task lamp mounted on the wall and a simple lamp shade to make crafting, reading, and other laidback activities even easier. Bonus points if you keep lots of pillows on hand.