Bookmark These Small Space Trends for a Strong Start to 2022

We've learned a lot about how to make the most of our spaces during a time when we stayed indoors more often than not. And, yes, it seems like there's a new trend for small space living every week — but there are some great tips out there if you need them, too.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On that note, we got insights from a few design experts about what might be in store for small spaces in 2022. Keep scrolling to get their thoughts.

1. Multifunctional Furniture

Image Credit: Alex Reyto

Liza Kuhn, of Liza Kuhn Interiors, tells Hunker there's been an emphasis on spaces that "easily transition from day to night." Kuhn says, for example, that parents might use a room as an office during the day, then a TV room for kids at night.

"Smart solutions like modular furniture, flexible lighting, and multipurpose millwork are expected to take priority in 2022," Kuhn says.

Designer Breegan Jane (who we interviewed on our podcast) notes an increase in her use of occasional tables — or accent tables — which can be repurposed for all sorts of activities around the house. Jane has at least a handful of them between her living room and kitchen.

"On any given day you might find my sons completing a puzzle on one of my occasional tables while I use another as a table for my laptop," Jane says. "Having these tables that range from nine to 19 inches in diameter sprinkled about truly does improve the functionality of the space. It's a trend that has picked up in popularity in a huge way."

2. Bold Maximalism

Even though you might not live in a huge space, that doesn't mean you have to stifle your love of color and patterns. Maximalism can work for a variety of homes.

Advertisement

"The maximalist trend and layering in small spaces has been a trend increasing in popularity and I'm surprised it has become so common," Hilary Matt, of Hilary Matt Interiors, tells Hunker. "We don't have as much time to keep the house always spotless and IG-ready so instead, having a functional maximalist style that reflects our use of the home and our personality is key. By bringing in colorful wall art, throws, pillows, and linens, you will be able to add stories to your home."

Pinterest's 2022 trend report found that searches for "checked rug" and "checkered tile floor" were spiking, so you can also consider introducing a pattern to your floor first to see how it fits with your style.

3. Useful Nooks

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Don't know what to do with that awkward space? 2022 will be all about making the most of it. Whether you need a study area or a reading nook.

"Recently I was at a new job and saw that they are using part of the hallway that creates a small alcove to have a desk and work space for either the adults or kids to do homework," says Matt. "I thought this was a great idea because their living area is all open to each other and may be good for them to have privacy when they need."

And there are lots of possibilities, depending on your needs, for transforming your space.

"I created a dining room with built-in perimeter lounge nooks," Linda Allen of Linda Allen Designs tells Hunker. "The traditional entertaining ​only​ living room is part of the past. The lounge nooks are also great for reading and getting away from another part of the house!"