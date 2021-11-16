The Top Winter Decor Trends This Year, According to Designer Abigail Marcelo Horace

It's official: Winter is almost here. As temperatures cool and leaves continue to turn, a cozy withdrawal into our home is exactly what this weather is calling for. Small shifts in color, texture, and pattern are inspiring us to mix up our living spaces.

But deciding what to spruce up (and how) can be tricky. Gaining inspiration from seasonal trends is where we like to start, so we decided to seek out a few practical insights from an expert.

We caught up with Abigail Marcelo Horace, founder of interior design firm Casa Marcelo, to gain a little decorative clarity. With more than a decade of experience designing for notable interior design companies, Abigail brings extensive knowledge and exquisite taste to every space she touches. We couldn't wait to hear what trends she's forecasting for this winter season.

When the frost and plummeting temperatures start to hit, warming up with soothing colors and fabrics is non-negotiable. Getting cozy is the goal, and Horace shares her vision for how to make ultimate comfort a reality.

"I am expecting to see a lot of earthy, warm tones, lots of texture and layers, and much more sculptural and retro furniture moving into the winter trends," Horace tells Hunker. "Think hot cocoa and sheepskin in front of the fireplace."

Comfort is key this upcoming season, and after the last two years we've all survived — as well as the ongoing hibernation as pandemic dynamics continue to settle — investing in comforting furniture and decor is essential.

"I think people really like the idea of 'teddy bear' fabric and feeling a warm hug when they sit down in their favorite chair. After 2020, we all need a chair that hugs us," shares Horace.

We're off to find furniture that hugs back. When it comes to choosing what fabrics and textures will bring the most coziness, Horace has a few favorites that can help bring your space to the next level of plush.

"My favorite winter textures are mohair, boucle, and shearling. These few are very soft, but durable over the years," she says. "I also love a good tailored corduroy fabric for the winter, just like I like my corduroy pants during the winter."

And we can't forget about color. In addition, finding the right shade to complement your mood and space is its own kind of bliss, and Horace has a few ideas about what we can expect in the coming months.

"During the cooler months, I see designers gravitate towards olive green, navy, charcoal, camel, warm white, and ivory. Anything that, paired with texture, makes you feel cozy, warm, and welcome," she says.

Creating a comfortable space is also about lightning, and using it to enhance your decor.

"I always love a romantic lamp, no matter the season," shares Horace. "In winter, it just feels so much warmer. I'm not a fan of overhead light and never have been. I prefer to have my table lamps dimmed slightly, to set the mood. Candlelight and fireplaces are also always welcome in my winter spaces."

The last two years may have been some of the hardest in recent memory, so we're seeing this winter season as a chance to rest and rejuvenate by selecting elements that make us feel most at home and nourished. Creating a warm and cozy environment for the season is a decision you won't regret.