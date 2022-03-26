11 Regencycore Pieces That Will Help You Get the 'Bridgerton' Look

By Charlotte Beach March 26, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Every so often, a TV show comes along with aesthetics that captivate our culture. Lest we forget the midcentury modern frenzy fueled by ​Mad Men. Or the influence of ​Euphoria's​ Y2K fashion on our current sartorial trends. Right up there with the best of them is Netflix's ​Bridgerton​, which spotlights French regency production design that has leapt off the silver screen and into our homes. The term "regencycore" has even started to circulate, as toile throw pillows and gilded gold-framed mirrors inspired by the early 1800s become more coveted.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

From television visionary Shonda Rhimes, the second season of ​Bridgerton​ dropped in our Netflix feeds on March 25, so it's the perfect time to think of ways to incorporate regency elegance into your own space. Regencycore is all about opulent drama in the form of ornate floral patterns, chandeliers dripping in crystals, and tufted velvet furniture in rich hues. To help you get your own Bridgerton​-inspired regencycore juices flowing, we've rounded up a list of 12 products we love, and we're confident Shonda Rhimes would, too!

Advertisement

1. Touch of Class Regency Parisian Blue Grande Flounce Bedspread Bedding, $279+

2. My Vintage French House Curtain Tieback Tassels in Apricot, $74.33

Advertisement

3. HomeGoods Blue and White Bird Print Pillow, Blanket, and Pouf, $39.99 - $59.99

Advertisement

4. 1stDibs Mid-19th Century Pair of French Empire Style Gilt Bronze Candleholders, $716.79

Advertisement

5. Design Toscano Crown Hill Wide Armchair, $541.50

6. Abundant Trove Vintage Gold Ornate Oval Resin Wall Mirror, $148.45

Advertisement

7. Astoria Grand Bagshaw Wallpaper (32.81 feet by 20.87 inches), $49.99

Advertisement

8. Anthropologie Petra Velvet Curtain, $78

9. Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges Mug, $100

Advertisement

10. Cyan Design Lyon Wide Beaded Chandelier, $747.50

11. DFW Furniture 3-Piece Highland Park Vanity Set in Cathedral White, $877.80

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy