11 Regencycore Pieces That Will Help You Get the 'Bridgerton' Look

Every so often, a TV show comes along with aesthetics that captivate our culture. Lest we forget the midcentury modern frenzy fueled by Mad Men. Or the influence of Euphoria's Y2K fashion on our current sartorial trends. Right up there with the best of them is Netflix's Bridgerton, which spotlights French regency production design that has leapt off the silver screen and into our homes. The term "regencycore" has even started to circulate, as toile throw pillows and gilded gold-framed mirrors inspired by the early 1800s become more coveted.
From television visionary Shonda Rhimes, the second season of Bridgerton dropped in our Netflix feeds on March 25, so it's the perfect time to think of ways to incorporate regency elegance into your own space. Regencycore is all about opulent drama in the form of ornate floral patterns, chandeliers dripping in crystals, and tufted velvet furniture in rich hues. To help you get your own Bridgerton-inspired regencycore juices flowing, we've rounded up a list of 12 products we love, and we're confident Shonda Rhimes would, too!