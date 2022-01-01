6 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Look Expensive, According to Designers

If you've been dreaming about owning a luxurious kitchen, you might be thinking about investing in new appliances and renovations. And while there's a time and place for such decisions, it's possible to get the job done ​without​ spending a ton of cash. In fact, in many cases, simply updating the smaller details in your cooking space is enough to create a high-end look.

Read on for tips and tricks for making your kitchen look expensive, according to interior designers.

1. Replace fluorescent lighting.

Mark Lavender, principal designer and founder of M. Lavender Interiors, recommends switching out your fluorescent ceiling fixture for an LED version with 2700K lightbulbs. "This will warm up the room and make it look less industrial while [providing] sufficient light," he tells Hunker. Also, "if space permits, add a lamp to your island or kitchen table."

2. Paint the cabinets.

One of the easiest ways to make your kitchen look more luxurious is to paint the cabinets, Lavender says. He suggests choosing a semi-gloss or gloss finish to create a stylishly expensive look. "Colored cabinets are becoming more popular," he adds, so painting them a shade other than a standard neutral hue is the way to go.

As Lauren DeBello, interior designer and founder of Lauren DeBello Interior, tells Hunker, "If you're trying to make your kitchen look more expensive, update your hardware." She adds that hardware is like the jewelry of the kitchen, noting that if you "accessorize well, you can take a simple outfit to the next level. It's the same in your home."

Yoselin Castro, senior interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors, shares a similar sentiment. "Updating cabinet hardware is one of the easiest ways to elevate a kitchen space," she tells Hunker. And while there are a myriad styles to choose from, matte black and brass finishes are ideal for adding a sophisticated feel, says Castro.

4. Stow away small appliances.

"Putting away small appliances such as blenders and toasters will instantly make a kitchen look larger and [grander]," Castro explains. "These pieces can simply be hidden when not in use," she adds. Ultimately, this will provide more space for decorative pieces.

"To create a habit of putting your appliances away, store them in the upper cabinets," instead of where you'd typically use them, suggests Karen Gutierrez, interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors. After all, as Gutierrez points out, nothing brings down a space more than an area being covered in unnecessary or unused items.

5. Style with intention.

A kitchen will look luxurious if the items in it are styled correctly. "Top your counters with beautiful cookbooks and fresh flowers," suggests DeBello. "Display a nice bottle of olive oil or a pretty salt and pepper set. These thoughtful accents can really make all the difference."

6. Add unique art pieces.

"One of my favorite tips [for making] a kitchen look more expensive is to add unique art pieces," says Katie Simpson, senior interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors. Treat the space like a gallery by placing a sculpture on a floating shelf or a framed print on an unexpected surface, like the front of a vent hood, she suggests. "This trick allows the space to feel thoughtfully curated," Simpson tells Hunker.