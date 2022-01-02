How to Make Your Home Office Look More Expensive, According to Designers

In the age of remote working and learning, home offices have become the norm. So much so that many people are turning their spare spaces into makeshift offices. The only catch? Furnishing these areas can be pricey, especially if you're new to the WFH life.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Fortunately, it's possible to give your home office a luxurious look without spending a ton of cash. Not only will this make the space feel more refined and stylish, but more professional too. Ahead, discover nine ways to make your home office look more expensive, according to interior designers.

1. Paint your desk.

"If your desk is beat-up or looks tired, paint it," Mark Lavender, designer and founder of M. Lavender Interiors, tells Hunker. This simple project "will open up your space and make the office look more expensive," he says. What's more, refreshing a desk with paint is significantly more affordable than replacing it with a totally new piece.

Advertisement

2. Replace your lighting.

There's nothing like an old, outdated light fixture to dampen your office style. But thankfully, simply updating your lighting can make a major difference. For example, you can "switch out your ceiling fixture with a semi-flush mount that [goes] above your desk," suggests Lavender. "It creates a great focal point in the room and provides a nice warm glow."

Advertisement

3. Layer rugs and textiles.

As Lauren DeBello, interior designer and founder of Lauren DeBello Interiors, tells Hunker, "Many home offices are carpeted spaces, but that doesn't mean you have to skip out on a fun rug." Textured fabrics can give the space more depth and intrigue, she notes, along with a generous dose of coziness. These are easy to source from antique stores or companies like Ruggable, where you can get the look for less, says DeBello.

Advertisement

4. Install uniform shelving.

According to Lavender, uniform shelving is a necessity for making your home office look expensive. "Measure your wall space and try to maximize the length of shelving as close to [the adjacent walls] as possible," he says. This is key for creating a luxurious and high-end, built-in look. IKEA has great shelving options, notes Lavender, adding that you can easily change the hardware to make the pieces look custom.

Advertisement

5. Organize your desk.

Depending on the state of your desk, this might sound like a daunting task. But remember: It's free, simple, and extremely gratifying. "Don't underestimate the importance of a well-organized desk," DeBello tells Hunker. "The best-designed home office is no match for disarray and clutter, [so] keep your space intentional and thoughtfully laid out." DeBello also suggests investing in attractive home office supplies, like matching pens and pencils, which can help your space look cohesive and luxurious.

Advertisement

6. Create a space to relax.

Karen Gutierrez, interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors, tells Hunker, "Extra seating [next to] the desk chair will elevate the whole feel of the room." Specifically, she suggests choosing a comfortable chair, which can lend itself as a relaxing nook where you can sit back and read a book.

Advertisement

7. Choose accessories with care.

"Be intentional with your accessories," recommends Yoselin Castro, senior interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors. "Buy pieces that serve a specific purpose, such as storage boxes or attractive paper weights; skip things that will only accumulate dust and read as clutter." Also, accessorizing with larger items (rather than tiny knickknacks) will feel more sophisticated and planned, she tells Hunker.

Advertisement

8. Go for closed storage options.

"Add closed storage solutions to keep everything neat and tidy," Gutierrez says. And while you're at it, choose storage fixtures with a more refined look. For example, instead of using storage equipment like filing cabinets, go for a large-scale desk with drawers, suggests Gutierrez. The latter will look significantly more refined and high-end compared to the filing cabinet.

9. Choose sophisticated materials.

"To make a home office look expensive, use a combination of sophisticated materials throughout the space," suggests Katie Simpson, senior interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors. "These can be added in smaller doses through your furniture pieces or accessories." Castro echoes this approach, noting that materials like luxe wood tones or marble will instantly make an office feel more luxurious.