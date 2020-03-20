This At-Home Office Is Our New WFH Inspiration

In Shop the Room , we take the dreamiest pics and make it easy for you to recreate the look through shoppable ideas.

‌How to get the look:‌ Whether you work from home by choice or requirement, this sweet office nook proves that you don't need much to create an ultra-charming home office. Simply slide a writing desk against an empty wall, add a storage stack for office essentials, and bring in a few pieces of decor to define the space as its own, and you'll have a perfectly productive and stylish area to get things done.