25 Color Schemes for Kitchens With Dark Cabinets

The kitchen is often the central hub of a home, especially if you have an open floor plan. It also sets the stage in terms of color palette and style for the rest of the house. Walking into a kitchen with dark cabinets can make the space feel cozy and relaxed. But it is a bold move. Once you are set on having dark kitchen cabinets, though, consider adding in lighter tones through elements such as creative backsplashes, rugs, light fixtures, and countertops to balance things out.

It can seem tricky to decorate around cabinets in a dark color like navy blue or forest green, but it helps to think of those colors as neutrals. Once you do, you'll see that the color combinations and design possibilities are endless.

We asked designer Allison Lind of Allison Lind Interiors to weigh in. "I love dark tones in a kitchen for their ability to bring richness and depth," she said. "But they're best used in larger, more open spaces with a ton of natural light." Allison also suggested layering in some "warm textures and statement light fixtures to keep it interesting."

Here are 25 color schemes to get you started on the dark statement kitchen of your dreams.

1. Matte Black, White, and Gold

This modern kitchen designed by Lucy of Craftberry Bush shows us how you can easily work matte black cabinets into your color scheme. Painting the upper cabinets white keeps the room from feeling too dark. The clear glass light fixtures and natural light help balance out this bold look.

2. Sage Green, Beige, and Black

A quick coat of paint on your kitchen cabinets can change the feel of the whole space. Take this design makeover by Jacey from Damsel in Dior, for example. When the previously all-white kitchen was given a refresh, with sage green paint on the cabinets and light beige on the walls, it went from stark to inviting. The black countertops complement the black and white penny tile floor and make the space feel complete.

3. Dark Wood, Black, and Gold

Don't be so quick to paint over your dark wood cabinets. Instead, channel chic modern vibes by incorporating touches of black along with shiny gold accents. The marble countertops and matching backsplash in this kitchen designed by Allison Lind Interiors help brighten up the space and keep it from feeling too heavy.

4. Teal Blue, Light Wood, and White

When choosing a color palette for your kitchen, be sure to take the color of your appliances into account. Follow in the footsteps of Jess Ann Kirby and go with white to balance out your dark cabinets. The matte white refrigerator and dishwasher paired with the butcher block countertops make this kitchen feel light and airy even with the bold teal cabinet color.

5. Dark Brown, Cream, and Gold

Add separation to an open concept kitchen with an island flaunting a rich espresso brown wood finish like this one seen in the culinary space belonging to Shea of Studio McGee. The cream-colored cabinets make the open space feel cozy. A stack of wood cutting boards and rustic vases tie in the light wood front door and helps make everything look cohesive and intentional.

6. Black, Yellow, and White

Don't be afraid to go bold with your kitchen. The team behind Brazilian design blog Histórias de Casa knows how to do this the right way. They chose to highlight the graphic orange floors by painting the cabinets black and adding cognac leather drawer pulls. A painted mustard yellow backsplash adds another muted pop of color while enhancing the kitchen's eclectic boho feel.

7. Forest Green, Teal Blue, and White

Instead of trying to create contrast between dark cabinets and light walls, consider opting for a tone-on-tone look like in this space by Jean Stoffer Design. Deep blue-green subway tiles against the dark green lower cabinets creates a rich color scheme. The natural light from the window, white countertops, and thin wood shelf help keep the room bright and balanced.

8. Black, White, and Dark Wood

Add warmth to a large traditional-style kitchen with rich colors and textures. The combination of the gray patterned tile backsplash and the mixed black and dark wood cabinets makes this space designed by Park & Oak feel welcoming. The bronze pendants beautifully tie together the matte black cabinets and the shiny white countertop.

9. Sage Green, Black, and Terra Cotta

Earthy sage green cabinets and terra cotta tiles are elevated by gleaming black stone countertops and gold pendants in this kitchen by Heidi Callier Design. The mix of rustic and refined elements evokes the feeling of a luxurious country cottage. Add a vase of wildflowers and a bowl of artichokes, and you're all set.

10. Matte Black, Gray, and Light Wood

Make even a brand new kitchen feel worldly and lived-in by combining warm colors, textures, and patterns to create a space that's one of a kind. The black chalk paint chosen by Jeska from Lobster & Swan adds rustic charm to otherwise basic Shaker cabinets and will look even better as time goes on. The plaster paint technique in lieu of backsplash tile gives the entire room a dose of European charm.

11. Mustard Yellow, Dark Wood, and White

The mustard yellow cabinets in this kitchen designed by Studio Shamshiri take center stage while still being neutral enough to go with everything. Black countertops, a butcher block-topped island, and speckled white wall tiles make this space look both sophisticated and playful. Floating shelves allow ceramic dishes to act as accent pieces.

12. Black and Greige

You don't need a lot to make a kitchen look rich and intentional. This kitchen from deVOL doesn't have fancy crown molding or backsplash tile, but it's a complete showstopper. Busy patterned quartzite countertops lend just enough interest to this otherwise calm and serene space.

13. Blue, Dark Wood, and Gold

Blue is the color of peace and tranquility, which is probably something you'd want as the central hub of your home, so consider incorporating it into your kitchen plans. The blue cabinetry seen in this design by Renovate 108 goes perfectly with the dark wood beams and shelves. The multicolored rug ties the whole space together.

14. White, Silver, and Shades of Black

Create the minimalist kitchen you've always wanted. Give a basic black and white color palette a twist, like Megan of Megan Pflug Designs did here. The black soapstone countertops and backsplash contrast with blue-black cabinets, giving the kitchen a unique and stylish look. Against this dark backdrop, shiny stainless steel appliances really pop.

15. Forest Green, Beige, and Gold

Green cabinets are definitely having a moment right now, and for good reason. Take one look at this kitchen by Jean Stoffer Design and you'll know why. The forest green cabinets look so rich next to the light wood island. Wooden beams and a pair of gold pendant lights help draw the eye up and around the room.

16. Grayish-Blue, Yellow, and Black

Create an eye-catching kitchen with blue-gray cabinets like designer Erin Kestenbaum. The butter yellow wall tiles and gold hardware add a modern twist to a classic design. A chic black and gold stove grounds the space by acting as a focal point.

17. Black, White, and Brown

This dark and moody kitchen by Sarah from Room for Tuesday makes a big first impression. The arched opening gives the room a dramatic frame, and the black cabinets stun. The gold kitchen hardware echoes the tones in the wood floor and floating shelves, making everything look and feel cohesive.

18. Navy Blue, White, and Gray

Use this remodel by Chloe from Boxwood Avenue as inspiration and add depth to your own kitchen with navy blue cabinets. This is an easy way to spice up a house full of white walls. The white range hood and quartz countertops keep the kitchen looking fresh and bright. Fun patterned tile in a light gray make this a fun space everyone will gravitate towards.

19. Sage Green, White, and Black

Having a large sage green island in the middle of your open kitchen is a bold move. But it's also a good one. This culinary renovation from Kendi of Kendi Everyday uses pops of matte black in the barstool legs, faucet, and pot filler to ground the space. Pearlescent wall tiles and quartz countertops help maintain an airy feel.

20. Black on Black

Go big with this bold design by Catherine of Bo Decor. The monochromatic black on black color scheme makes the small kitchen feel intimate and cozy, while light-colored floors and an open window add much-needed brightness. Accents like the patterned rug and green plants provide pops of color.

21. Gray, White, and Copper

Here's another monochromatic look, but this time on the lighter side of the spectrum, from Aubrey of The Coastal Confidence. The gray cabinets and matching walls looks streamlined. Choosing to paint the cased window openings a bright white draws the eye toward the window, highlighting the view and the natural light.

22. Dark Blue and Wood

There's just something about this cozy look we can't get enough of. The team behind Heidi Caillier Design chose a deep navy blue for the cabinets and a slightly lighter shade for the walls. The effect is warm and inviting. Wooden butcher block countertops break up the all-over color, providing the perfect finishing touch.

23. Gray, White, and Black

The neutral, earthy colors in this kitchen from deVOL are an ideal blend of modern and traditional styles. Adding in a few black accessories, like the clock and hanging lights, brings dimension to the room. This is one color palette that will never go out of favor.

24. Blue, Gray, and Gold

If you're going to have a bold patterned floor, it only make sense to match your kitchen cabinets to them à la celebrity designer Emily Henderson. Cream colored backsplash tiles may seem like an unexpected choice, but they help add contrast between the white countertops and white walls. A shiny brass faucet and matching drawer pulls keep the room bright.

25. Cherry Wood, White, and Blue

This blue kitchen from The White Buffalo Styling Co. is easy on the eyes. Soothing blue cabinets and floating white shelves give the kitchen a serene, laid-back vibe. Thick cherry wood beams and copper accessories add warmth, resulting in a perfectly balanced and relaxing space.