Looking for stress-relieving projects this year? We'd like to recommend picking a weekend project or two to make your space even more stylish. After all, it's super satisfying to finish a piece and say that ​you​ brought it all together.

Just look at this gorgeous IKEA hack from Live & Gather Co., also known as Starr Simpson. She took your basic IKEA Kallax bookshelf and turned it into a serious statement piece. Who knew that this popular item could look so beaut as a credenza?

Simpson started her project by getting wood for the doors (from The Home Depot) and sanding them; then, she used trim and wood glue for the design on the exterior.

Next, she painted the pieces with Pewter Green by Sherwin-Williams. For a finishing touch, she installed brass drawer pulls. After adding legs and plywood to the back of the structure, the makeover was complete. Judging by the more than four million views on the video — and the 700,000 comments — we're not the only ones getting heart-eyed over this creative flip.

The design on the exterior, paired with the pulls, really elevates the whole structure. And, you can still use it to keep your books or toys organized and in one place. Bonus: Simpson decorated the top of the credenza with some greenery and a few carefully curated decor accessories.

There are lots of ways to give new life to the Kallax, which is even more of a reason to consider the budget-friendly buy if you need a new shelf. We could also see this DIY hack working well with a cube organizer if you want to give it an eye-catching upgrade.

Looking for even more inspo? Check out some of our DIY IKEA projects, from a chic cane sideboard to seriously cute bookshelves for a nursery.