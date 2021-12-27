The 6 Best IKEA Hacks of 2021

As another year comes to a close, it's time to recap the very best IKEA hacks of 2021. This year's projects were all about warm colors, natural materials, and texture — like, a lot of texture. So get ready to visit IKEA and roll up your sleeves, because these ideas will surely spark some inspo.
While you're at it, check out the best IKEA hacks of 2020 for even more ideas. Happy hacking!
1. Chore and Activity Wheel
Looking for a fun way to get the kids involved at home? Turn the IKEA Lustigt prize wheel into a charming chore and activity toy. The tasks are written with chalk, so you can easily change them as the kids get older.
2. Woven Leather Lattice Headboard
Hack an IKEA Tarva bed frame into a woven leather beauty with this clever project. It's the perfect way to infuse your space with texture and style. See you never, boring bed frames!
3. Fluted Bookcase
In 2021, fluted decor was all the rage. However, thanks to its classic and timeless look, the style is here to stay. It's the perfect excuse to turn the IKEA Billy bookcase into a fluted piece for your bedroom, office, or living room.
4. Fabric-Covered Dresser
For a generous dose of texture, try this chic IKEA Tarva dresser hack. This project, which calls for burlap and spray adhesive, is surprisingly simple.
5. Antique Mirror
If you love vintage details, you're going to adore this 2021 IKEA hack. This "antique" mirror is made with the IKEA Himmelsby picture frame, gold gilding wax, and various types of spray paint.
6. Floor Pillow
Turn your floor into a cozy haven with this DIY pillow hack. It features two IKEA Sortso rugs, which are made with woven cotton.
Kirsten Nunez is a writer and author who focuses on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, Martha Stewart, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in the Hudson Valley region of New York.