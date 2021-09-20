Cute Chore/Activity Wheel DIY Using This IKEA Product

How do you motivate kids to get excited about chores? Turn it into a game, of course! Our latest IKEA hack transforms the Lustigt wheel into a fun activity wheel for little ones. By painting it with chalkboard paint, we created an erasable surface so the "theme" can easily be changed — from chores to activities to prizes to learning exercises, or anything else you'd like. We had the chalkboard paint tinted a variety of colors for a festive look, but you could just use regular chalkboard paint in a single color. The main idea is that your kiddos will be giddy with suspense and excitement whenever they spin the wheel of fate!