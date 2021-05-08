The 7 Best IKEA Kitchens on Instagram

When it comes to shopping for our homes, we love to take a look at how other people are styling their interiors. This is especially the case when we're shopping at major retailers like IKEA, where we're not always sure how a product will actually look once it's in our space. With this in mind, we're taking a look at how actual people on Instagram use IKEA products to create envy-inducing kitchens.

1. A Customized Look

User @jyll_mackie went with an IKEA kitchen, but gave it a totally custom twist. Plus, she has an entire video filled with tips on how to replicate this idea.

2. Gray Cabinetry

Using IKEA's Veddinge gray cabinets, @catesthill was able to create a serene kitchen for the whole family.

3. A Two-Tone Kitchen

Using IKEA cabinetry and Semihandmade cabinet fronts, @yellowbrickhome was able to create the two-tone kitchen of our dreams.

4. Custom Handles

User @mumma.edwards proves that custom handles can make all the difference when utilizing IKEA cabinets. Also, the standout pink backsplash certainly doesn't hurt.

5. Black Cabinets

We love how @thegroundedhome took these IKEA cabinets and turned them into a moody kitchen masterpiece.

6. Gray-Green Accents

Thanks to @this_littlehouse_ofours, we now desperately want the IKEA Bodarp cabinets.

7. A Modern Design