7 Stunning IKEA Closets You'll Want to Copy ASAP

When it comes to designing your living space, having the perfect closet is a must. Whether you're opting for a minimalist style that keeps everything need and tidy or a maximalist vibe that turns your closet into a luxurious showroom, there's an organizational system out there for you. With this in mind, we're taking a look at how people on Instagram style their IKEA closets (especially using Pax hacks).

1. The Light Pink Look

Using the Pax system, @marwa__hils went with an IKEA closet featuring clothes, shoes, and accessories in a soft spring color palette. We also love how they created a center section for putting their favorite finds on display.

2. Chic Black Storage

User @rodrigiuezwooddesigns turned what was once a packed, cluttered room into an organized IKEA closet that spotlights chic black shelving and storage (which also appears to be the Pax system). While there is still a wide variety of clothes and other items in the space, the black hue helps bring everything together.

3. Play With Unexpected Shapes

If you have an alcove in your home that has a uniquely shaped entrance, consider turning it into a closet like user @theorganizationbykatie. Because of the rounded archway, you wouldn't immediately think of this nook as an IKEA closet. For added details, @theorganizationbykatie uses woven baskets and handy labels for keeping everything in its place.

4. Brass Accents

User @mysimplysimple started out with Pax closet systems in every bedroom, but, with a baby on the way, they soon had to get one of these spaces organized using drawers and storage bins. To add a little something extra, brass door pulls were used as fixtures.

5. Jewel Tones

We are head over heels for this jewel tone (which is Farrow & Ball's Inchyra Blue), created by user @erinkestenbaum in an IKEA Pax closet. To upgrade the system, they added puck lights, baseboards, wood trim, Emtek brass cup drawer pulls, and drawer fronts, all of which you can read more about here.

6. Go Green

Green is clearly the color of the year. That's why @chelseattlemma went for a fresh look by painting their IKEA closet with PPG's Night Watch. We're also loving the thin bowtie drawer knobs that infuse the closet with personality.

7. A Closet That Can Be Left Open

Combining light tones with burnt oranges, @thelittlest3 was able to curate a children's wardrobe with extra shelves and drawers. We're especially inspired by the use of IKEA's Elvari closet combination and H&M storage baskets, which make the closet look so stunning, you can leave the doors open all the time.