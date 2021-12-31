5 Paint Colors That Will Trend in 2022

Whether you're remodeling a home or renovating a room, there's nothing a fresh paint job can't fix. And thanks to brands like Sherwin-Williams, PPG, and Behr, finding inspiration is easier than ever. Over the last few months, these companies have shared 2022 Color of the Year picks — and believe us, these shades are good.
Ready to feel inspired? Here are five paint color trends you can expect to see in 2022, according to some of our favorite brands.
1. Sunny Yellows
Farrow and Ball named a cheerful yellow called Babouche one of its 2022 color trend predictions. It's hard to not feel optimistic while looking at this shade, as it's bright and fun without being too overwhelming.
2. Earth Tones
Last year's earth tones will continue to reign supreme in 2022. For example, the Sherwin-Williams "Method" Palette for 2022 features warm and soft earth-inspired colors, like Woven Wicker (shown here) and Über Umber. The Behr 2022 Color Trends Palette also includes an earthy terra cotta called Perfect Penny.
3. Moody Reds
For 2022, Farrow and Ball predicts deep and dramatic reds will steal the show. One such color is Incarnadine, a "classic crimson" created by the brand. Personally, we'd love to see this shade paired with dark wood in a home library.
4. Bold Purple-Blues
For its 2022 Color of the Year, Pantone created a totally new shade: Veri Peri, which is described by the brand as "a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone." It's right in line with the growing trend of deep jewel tones, and we can't wait to see this shade in home designs.
5. Muted Greens
Not one, but three paint brands have chosen a muted green for 2022. Farrow and Ball highlighted Breakfast Room Green (a soothing neutral green) as a 2022 trend prediction, while Benjamin Moore picked October Mist (a relaxing silver-green) for its 2022 Color of the Year. Finally, PPG selected Olive Sprig — a calming gray-green — for its 2022 Color of the Year (shown here) and Sherwin-Williams selected Evergreen Fog. For a brighter option, you could also go with Glidden's green choice: Guacamole.
