Glidden's 2022 Color of the Year Is Inspired by a Classic Party Dip

At the end of each year, we love nothing more than seeing what paint brands are choosing as the color(s) of the year. So far, for 2022, we have picks from Behr, Farrow and Ball, Sherwin-Williams, PPG, and now, Glidden has revealed its choice for next year's hue.

According to the paint brand, online searches for green paint have increased 200% over the course of the past year. With this information and more in mind, over 30 color experts settled on Guacamole (PPG1121- 5) as Glidden's 2022 Color of the Year.

"This spirited yet soothing green brings an organic energy to any space, which is needed because we all know you've probably killed ​at least​ three plants this year," reads the retailer's press release. "Our Glidden gurus recommend using the color Guacamole in your home with reckless abandon — just like ordering extra chips and guac at your favorite burrito joint."

On behalf of Glidden, market research company The Harris Poll found that over three in five Americans (62%) are open to using green paint in their homes. This survey featured 2,044 adults ages 18 and older.

"We've all saved beautiful green kitchens and earthy-inspired bedrooms on our Pinterest boards and TikToks over the past year and a half, driven by our need for calm, regrowth, and rejuvenation after living through these 'unprecedented times,'" Kim Perry, a Glidden paint color guru, said in a press release.

Glidden states that the Guacamole shade can be used in multiple types of spaces and alongside many different styles. It specifically mentions that the color would look right at home in a kitchen with white subway tiles, in a room filled with blonde wood furniture, and beside matte black and gold accents. Of course, this green hue can also be utilized to turn any room into a calm, nature-inspired oasis filled with plants.

To learn more about Glidden's 2022 Color of the Year and find a retailer near you, click here.