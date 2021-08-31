Behr's 2022 Color of the Year Channels a Sense of Calm

After another unpredictable year, it's hard to know what 2022 has in store. The folks at Behr hope it's a lighter, more positive year — and they chose a hue to reflect that. The official color of the year, announced today, is Breezeway. The choice is both calming and refreshing, perfect for new beginnings.

"Whether it's lacing up our hiking boots, or breaking out the gardening tools, Breezeway inspires us to fully embrace the hobbies or adventures, both near and far, that excite us," Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr Paint Company, said in a press release. "We look forward to a color that welcomes a hopeful sense of renewal, restoration, and healing."

The team sees 2022 as a year for really exploring our passions, Woelfel explained during a press event. That means exploring all the activities that bring us joy. It's also all about starting the year on an optimistic note — and bringing that ease and lightness into your home. And if you want to experiment a little, the color also works well on exterior features (like your front door).

The hue is "inspired by the earth's beauty and mimics naturally stunning sea glass found on the shore of salty beaches," according to the press release. As Woelfel explains, the hue can work in a variety of styles, whether you choose a coastal vibe, a modern look, or a vintage aesthetic.

The Behr 2022 Color Trends Palette includes 20 hues that complement the color of the year and also work well together. These include Whisper White, a flexible neutral, and Perfect Penny, an earthy terra cotta.

In addition, Behr announced a new product called Behr Dynasty, which the company describes as "the most stain repellent, scuff-resistant, fast drying, one-coat coverage paint all in one can within the Behr product portfolio."

We're looking forward to seeing what 2022 brings in terms of color. You can find out more about Breezeway and the trends palette here.