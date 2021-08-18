Sherwin-Williams Is Already Calling Next Year's Biggest Colors

As we head towards the end of 2021, it's time for 2022 trend forecasts, and Sherwin-Williams is one of the first home brands to leap out of the gate. The paint company just announced its annual Colormix Forecast, dubbed MODE.

Including 40 colors in total, MODE is an acronym that organizes the four palettes: Method, Opus, Dreamland, and Ephemera. The inspiration for each ranges from art deco to Scandinavian minimalism, creating a broad spectrum that suits a variety of home decor styles.

"We told a story of balance and rhythm through color last year as we transitioned into a time of stillness. We are holding that balance in one hand and embracing growth and adaptability in the other as we move toward a new vision and discovery of our world," Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, said in a statement. "Embracing the idea of MODE in design inspires a new way of being as we explore beyond what has been the familiar."

Learn more about each palette below, and explore the full forecast (and shop the paints themselves!) here.

Method

A riff on last year's focus on nature-inspired hues, Method is an earthy, warm-toned palette that draws from the art deco and postmodernism design movements. Overall, it's the most soothing collection in the forecast.

Opus

More bold in nature, Opus is the palette for maximalists, combining deep colors with dusty accents. It's an opulent group of colors perfect for those with extravagant design tastes.

Dreamland

Dreamland channels the rebirth of nature in spring with a selection of neutrals, pinks, and greens. Some are on the more subtle side of the scale, while others are punchy and bold.

Ephemera

If midcentury modern is your aesthetic, Ephemera is your palette. The retro-chic collection of colors includes both warm and cool tones that can be used as impactful accents or solid bases.