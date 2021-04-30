The 3 Best TikTok Hacks We Learned in April

By now, you're probably aware that we love searching through TikTok for brilliant home and life hacks. And we love to share what we find with you! Since we've written about many TikTok hacks this month, we thought it would be helpful to round up our top three for the month of April.

Below, you'll find April's very best TikTok hacks — so you don't have to spend hours scrolling through the app to find them.

1. A laundry hack that lowers your electric bill.

Our #1 favorite TikTok hack from April is, hands down, this laundry hack from user @ingzthinks. We wrote an entire post about it, but basically, if you do your laundry during certain hours of the day, your electric company will charge you less. Genius.

2. The tap-the-back-of-your-phone hack.

This one honestly blew our minds. Did you know that you can double tap or triple tap the back of your phone to make things happen? For instance, you can take a screenshot that way! It even works if there's a case on the phone. To find out how to program this feature and for more iPhone hacks we love on TikTok, click here. Thanks, @letsdodiz!

3. Designing a renter-friendly, Dollar Tree backsplash.